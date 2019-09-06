British people don’t want more ‘dither and delay’, says Boris Johnson

British prime minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls to sack his controversial adviser Dominic Cummings as he again insisted there will be no delay to Brexit beyond October 31st.

Mr Johnson spoke out on Friday after former Tory leader John Major unleashed a scathing attack on the PM’s aide, branding him “a political anarchist”.

In a speech in Glasgow on Thursday night, Mr Major urged the new prime minister to get rid of the “overmighty” Mr Cummings “and do it quickly”.

Boris Johnson is shown around by farmer Peter Watson at Darnford Farm. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/AFP/Getty

Asked if he would now sack his key adviser, Mr Johnson said: “Look, advisers advise and ministers decide.”

Mr Johnson was speaking during a visit to Aberdeenshire, Scotland at the end of a turbulent week in politics.

Mr Johnson withdrew the whip from 21 Tory MPs who rebelled against his government in the House of Commons before failing to win enough votes to force an early general election.

But he insisted he was not prepared to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union beyond the end of next month.

A cross-party bid to require the Mr Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension if there is not a deal in place cleared the British parliament on Wednesday and is due to complete its progress through the House of Lords on Friday.

Asked if he would not seek the extension, even if passed in law, he said: “I don’t want a delay.”

Mr Johnson told reporters: “The Bill that is still before parliament would, in theory, mean that the government of the UK was obliged to write a letter to Brussels asking for a pointless delay to leaving the EU.

“I don’t think that’s what people want and I think we were very clear about that and not only would it oblige the government to do that, it would give the EU the power to decide how long the UK had to stay in and I really can’t think for the life of me that that is a democratic way forward.

“The big picture is we’ve spent a long time trying to sort of fudge this thing and I think the British public really want us to get out.

“They don’t want more dither and delay.”

Mr Johnson added: “We can get out of the EU on October 31st and that’s what we intend to do.”

He said he was “perplexed” by Labour and the SNP voting against his bid to force an early general election.

“I’ve never known an opposition in the history of democracy that’s refused to have an election but that’s their choice,” he said.

“I think obviously they don’t trust the people, they don’t think that the people will vote for them so they’re refusing to have an election.”

Asked on whether he would resign, Mr Johnson said: “What I said is that we had to deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Pressed on the matter he added: “Well, I mean, after those three objectives have been accomplished I will ... at some point after those three objectives have been accomplished.”

Mr Major, who has supported a court challenge to attempts to suspend parliament by Mr Johnson, said Brexit was a deceit that would undermine the United Kingdom’s standing and could even split it asunder.

“Brexit will reduce our global reach, not enhance it,” Mr Major said. “Once outside Europe, we British will have little or no voice. We are not used to being outside the inner circles of decision-making - and we will hate it.”

When asked about Mr Major’s call for his sacking MrCummings said: “Really? Trust the people.”

Philip Hammond, along with other Tory rebels, launched a strong attack on Mr Cummings in a BBC radio interview earlier this week. The former foreign secretary and chancellor said: “I am going to defend my party against incomers, entryists, who are trying to turn it from a broad church to narrow faction. People who are at the heart of this government, who are probably not even members of the Conservative party, who care nothing about the future of the Conservative party, I intend to defend my party against them.”

The former foreign secretary and chancellor said it was his understanding that Cummings was “not and never has been” a party member. “I haven’t heard a denial from Downing Street, but perhaps we will hear one if that is not the case,” he added. - PA, Reuters

So who is Dominic Cummings?

Dominic Cummings outside his home in London, on Thursday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty

Dominic Cummings, the son of an oil rig project manager and a special needs teacher, was born in Durham in 1971. He attended a state primary school followed by the fee-paying Durham school and, in 1994, Oxford University, where he studied ancient and modern history.

After three years living in Russia, where he attempted to set up an airline connecting Samara in the south with Vienna, the then 28-year-old became campaign director of Business for Sterling, which worked to prevent Britain from joining the euro.

Although he has never, as far as anyone knows, been a member of a political party, Cummings was headhunted to be director of strategy for the then Conservative leader, Iain Duncan Smith, in 2002.

While he was seen as a “young, thrusting moderniser”, Cummings quickly offended party traditionalists. He quit the job after only eight months, describing Duncan Smith as incompetent.

Following the 2010 general election, the then education secretary, Michael Gove, appointed Cummings as his chief of staff. Many in Whitehall found Cummings as difficult as he found them. In 2013, civil servants in the Department for Education complained to the Independent of an “us-and-them, aggressive, intimidating culture” created by Cummings and Gove.

He never hid his disdain for the workings of Whitehall and has derided Westminster figures in eye-catching media interviews and published rambling blogposts that are obsessed over by Westminster insiders. He described prime minister David Cameron as “a sphinx without a riddle”, and former Brexit minister David Davis as “thick as mince, lazy as a toad, and vain as Narcissus”.

In 2015, Cummings and the political strategist Matthew Elliott founded Vote Leave, which was designated by the Electoral Commission as the official EU referendum leave campaign in April of the following year.

Since the EU referendum, its tactics have been the subject of a series of high-profile scandals. Vote Leave’s use of data analytics has been scrutinised after the Observer reported that the data-mining company Cambridge Analytica had links to the Canadian digital firm AggregateIQ, on which Vote Leave spent 40 per cent of its campaign budget.

In July 2018, the Electoral Commission announced Vote Leave had been found guilty of breaking electoral law by overspending, following testimony from whistleblowers. The group was fined £61,000 and referred to the police.

Cummings has used his blog to furiously defend himself and the Vote Leave campaign. In March 2019, he was found in contempt of parliament for refusing to appear at a committee of MPs investigating fake news. – Guardian