British parliament to get final vote on Brexit deal

Britain will leave the EU without an agreement if MPs vote down proposed legislation which seeks to implement any deal, according to UK Brexit Secretary David Davis.

He was accused on Monday of trying to “buy off” Tory rebels by announcing a “worthless” Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill, which would be brought forward if a deal is agreed with the EU.

“I can now confirm that once we’ve reached an agreement we will bring forward a specific piece of primary legislation to implement that agreement,” he told parliament,” Mr Davis said.

“This also means that parliament will... debate, scrutinise and vote on the final agreement we strike with the European Union. This agreement will only hold if parliament approves it.”

Mr Davis said the Government had recognised the need to take further steps to provide “clarity and certainty” regarding the implementation of an agreement into UK law.

MPs heard the Bill, if approved, would ensure major policy of the Brexit agreement is implemented via primary legislation.

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative former minister Owen Paterson asked: “If the House of Commons votes down the new withdrawal bill, will the consequence be we still leave on March 29th, 2019, but without an agreement?”

Mr Davis replied: “Yes.”

Tory former minister Anna Soubry added the new piece of legislation would only apply if there is an agreement.

She asked Mr Davis: “Can you confirm in the event of no agreement - no deal - this place will have no say, and we will leave on that date, because it’s on the face of the Bill, without any say from this supposedly sovereign Parliament which voted to take back control?”

Mr Davis replied: “If we don’t have a withdrawal agreement we can’t have a withdrawal agreement bill, full stop.”

Labour former minister Chris Leslie described Mr Davis’ offer as a “sham” and said it was “totally worthless” to Parliament.

“We might have left the European Union, the treaty and the deal would have been done and Parliament could do nothing at all to shape the nature of that withdrawal agreement,” he said.

“Parliament must have a say on that withdrawal agreement before we are thrown over the cliff edge.”

Mr Davis said the probable sequence of events would see the withdrawal agreement concluded in the “latter part of next year”, with the EU aiming for October.

He went on: “If we do that, then the withdrawal and treaty vote will come to the House, the simple in principle vote, then as soon as possible thereafter the withdrawal agreement bill will come in front of the House. “That’s the sequence and that will leave plenty of time and amended at the time.”

PA