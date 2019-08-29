British parliament suspension provokes resignations and legal action

British prime minister Boris Johnson’s administration has received a double blow as Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and a Lords whip quit their posts.

Ms Davidson said she had taken the decision to stand down as she wanted to concentrate her time on her young family.

But she also highlighted “the conflict I have felt over Brexit”, adding: “I have attempted to chart a course for our party which recognises and respects the referendum result, while seeking to maximise opportunities and mitigate risks for key Scottish businesses and sectors.”

In his boldest step since becoming prime minister last month, Mr Johnson enraged opponents of a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday by ordering the suspension of parliament for almost a month.

The move led to more than one million people signing a petition calling on Mr Johnson not to suspend parliament amid growing anger over the decision.

Thousands of people rallied for hours outside the British parliament in Westminster on Wednesday night, and there were smaller demonstrations in other towns and cities.

Ruth Davidson during a press conference at Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh, following her announcement that she has resigned as leader of the Scottish Conservatives. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Lord Young of Cookham, a Government whip in the upper house, was more direct in his reasons for resigning, saying he was “very unhappy” with the prime minister’s decision to prorogue parliament for an extended period as the the October 31st deadline for Brexit looms.

The plan to suspend parliament was heavily criticised by opposition parties, and has been criticised by some Conservative MPs, and there are legal challenges in English and Scottish courts.

The resignations came as Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg hit back at Mr Johnson’s critics, saying the outpouring of outrage it triggered was “phoney”.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament, John Bercow, said that was a constitutional outrage as it limited the time the 800-year-old heart of English democracy has to debate and shape the course of British history

The leading Brexiteer also hit back at Mr Bercow’s criticism, saying it was “not constitutional” for the speaker to intervene in such a way.

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted the prorogation move was not intended to limit the time available for MPs to debate Brexit but will allow the government to tackle other issues.

He said: “I think the outrage is phoney and it is created by people who don’t want us to leave the European Union and are trying very hard to overturn the referendum result and don’t want the benefits of leaving the European Union.”

These Conservative MPs warned against the proroguing of parliament.



Now they are all cabinet ministers in Boris Johnson's government. pic.twitter.com/bxuW2h3zPS — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 29, 2019

He added: “Parliament wasn’t going to be sitting for most of this time anyway. This is completely constitutional and proper.”

Irish reaction

Meanwhile, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said it is important to remain calm following Mr Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament.

“It is important for us to remain consistent, we have been flexible we have adapted as much as we can through the negotiations, there has always been give and take, we cannot give any more,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Minister acknowledged that with nine weeks to go to the Brexit deadline “it is looking more likely” that there will be a no deal Brexit.

Ms McEntee called on Mr Johsnson to put forward alternative solutions to the backstop. The backstop is a mechanism in the withdrawal agreement that would guarantee that the Border between Northern Ireland and the Republic remains open after Brexit. As it stands it is the only solution to address issues such as protecting the Belfast Agreement and the all-island economy, she said.

“We are asking them to put forward proposals that could replace the backstop so it would never need to be used.

“We have heard of possible options, but none is acceptable. What we have is a policy that was decided by the UK, not by Ireland and not by the EU.”

The Border is not just about trade, the Minister said.

“We are being asked to remove the backstop and to replace it with nothing. We have to remain consistent. The backstop as it currently stands was negotiated by the UK.”

In the meantime it was important for anyone trading with the UK “to engage with the process,” said Ms McEntee. “The information and financial support is there.”

As for the Government’s plans in the event of a hard Brexit, the Minister said “as soon as we know we will let people know. Some things you just can’t predict. We need to be as clear as we can, we are giving as much information as we can.”

Attempts to block a no-deal Brexit

Mr Rees-Mogg led the government’s defence of the suspension as Labour and opposition parties vowed to press ahead with attempts to block a no-deal Brexit using legislation despite the decision to suspend Parliament for more than a month before the October 31st exit deadline.

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner said: “It is going to be extremely difficult. That’s why the Government is disingenuous to say this is not about trying to stop us doing that.

“We will be seeking measures on Monday to try and have what is known as a Standing Order Section 24 debate. We will seek to try and put through the appropriate legislation in this constrained timetable that the Government has now put before us.

“Downing Street is lying when it claims this is about the conference recess. If he wanted to get on with his domestic agenda, he would in fact be having a shorter period of prorogation.”

Some Conservative MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit joined the chorus of disapproval as lawyers prepared legal challenges to the move in the English and Scottish courts.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring the current record-breaking session to a close in order to bring forward his government’s new legislative agenda.

But former Tory prime minister Sir John Major was among those who attacked the move, saying he was seeking advice on its legality.

Ati-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller “has issued proceedings to challenge prorogation”.

Speaking to BBC News, Ms Miller said the PM was “hijacking the queen’s prerogative power” and using it for “unscrupulous means”.

She added: “I think that is what so shocking about this, is that its a very cowardly way of using these powers and constitutional convention.

“Our unwritten constitution is a bit like a gentleman’s agreement, and you have to say it’s not been used in that manner.”

A separate bid has been launched by pro-Remain barrister Jo Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, who has filed a motion asking the Scottish Court of Session to suspend the prime minister’s request that parliament be prorogued.

MPs will return to parliament on Tuesday, but just over a week later on September 10th, at the earliest, parliament could be prorogued until October 14th ahead of a Queen’s Speech.–PA and Reuters