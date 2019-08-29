British parliament suspension provokes protests, petition and legal action

More than one million people have signed a petition calling on British prime minister Boris Johnson not to suspend parliament amid growing anger over the decision.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring the current record-breaking session to a close in order to bring forward his Government’s new legislative agenda.

Thousands of people rallied for hours outside the British parliament in Westminster on Wednesday night, and there were smaller demonstrations in other towns and cities.

The plan to suspend parliament was heavily criticised by opposition parties, and has been criticised by some Conservative MPs, and there are legal challenges in English and Scottish courts.

The e-petition on parliament’s website gained the 100,000 signatures needed for it to be debated by MPs in just a few hours, and reached a million before midnight.

The petitioners say parliament “must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled”.

Mr Johnson has insisted that the UK will exit the EU on October 31st, with or without a deal. But opposition leaders said the prime minister is trying to halt their efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.

A majority of MPs oppose leaving the bloc with no deal and will seek to force the government to change course when parliament returns next Tuesday.

Legal challenges against Mr Johnson’s decision are mounting, with separate bids launched in London and Edinburgh courts seeking an emergency injunction to prevent parliament being suspended.

It comes as impromptu protests sprung up across the UK in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, Bristol, Cambridge and Durham against the move.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is expected to resign on Thursday, in part due to opposition to Mr Johnson’s Brexit strategy, although sources say she will also cite personal reasons for her decision.

Irish reaction

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said it is important to remain calm following Mr Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament.

“It is important for us to remain consistent, we have been flexible we have adapted as much as we can through the negotiations, there has always been give and take, we cannot give any more,” she told RTÉ Morning Ireland.

The Minister acknowledged that with nine weeks to go to the Brexit deadline “it is looking more likely” that there will be a no deal Brexit.

Ms McEntee called on Mr Johsnson to put forward alternative solutions to the backstop. The backstop is a mechanism in the withdrawal agreement that would guarantee that the Border between Northern Ireland and the Republic remains open after Brexit. As it stands it is the only solution to address issues such as protecting the Belfast Agreement and the all-island economy, she said.

“We are asking them to put forward proposals that could replace the backstop so it would never need to be used.

“We have heard of possible options, but none is acceptable. What we have is a policy that was decided by the UK, not by Ireland and not by the EU.”

The Border is not just about trade, the Minister said.

“We are being asked to remove the backstop and to replace it with nothing. We have to remain consistent. The backstop as it currently stands was negotiated by the UK.”

In the meantime it was important for anyone trading with the UK “to engage with the process,” said Ms McEntee. “The information and financial support is there.”As for the Government’s plans in the event of a hard Brexit, the Minister said “as soon as we know we will let people know. Some things you just can’t predict. We need to be as clear as we can, we are giving as much information as we can.”

When asked about a social media comment by Minister of State Michael D’Arcy comparing Boris Johnson to Oliver Cromwell, Ms McEntee said that it reflected the frustration being felt by many, but that the Government needed to remain consistent and calm.

Legal challenge

Meanwhile, UK barrister Tom Hickman tweeted that anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller “has issued proceedings to challenge prorogation. Mishcon de Reya, Lord Pannick QC, Warren Fitt and me acting”.

Speaking to BBC News, Ms Miller said the PM was “hijacking the queen’s prerogative power” and using it for “unscrupulous means”.

She added: “I think that is what so shocking about this, is that its a very cowardly way of using these powers and constitutional convention.

“Our unwritten constitution is a bit like a gentleman’s agreement, and you have to say it’s not been used in that manner.”

In 2016, Ms Miller launched a successful legal bid, with judges ruling that MPs would have to vote before the government could invoke article 50 to formally start the UK’s exit process from the EU.

A separate bid has been launched by pro-Remain barrister Jo Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, who has filed a motion asking the Scottish Court of Session to suspend the prime minister’s request that parliament be prorogued.

Former Tory prime minister Sir John Major also said on Wednesday he is seeking advice on the legality of Mr Johnson proroguing parliament.

MPs will return to parliament on Tuesday, but just over a week later on September 10th, at the earliest, parliament could be prorogued until October 14th ahead of a Queen’s Speech.

Cross-party groups

Mr Johnson’s prorogation plan came just a day after opposition leaders struck a deal to try to block a no-deal Brexit through legislative means.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the Government is trying to “prevent us preventing a no-deal by shortening the parliamentary timetable”.

He admitted the timetable for parliamentarians opposed to a no-deal Brexit is now “incredibly tight” but opposition MPs and rebel Tories will are drafting legislation to prevent the UK leaving without a deal.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that anti-no-deal MPs could use “arcane and unusual” legislative routes to try to block the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

She added: “There are legislative avenues being explored between cross-party groups of members of parliament with legal and constitutional experts looking at how this can be done, and different routes.

“We have got a government that is prepared to take unprecedented routes and so we are looking at options as well that might be arcane or unusual that could be employed.”

The Welsh Assembly will be recalled early to hold a day of debate on September 5th to discuss what first minister Mark Drakeford called the “constitutional crisis which now faces Wales and the United Kingdom”.

The Scottish parliament will sit on Monday at the end of its summer recess, with a debate on Brexit expected during the first sitting week.

Ms Davidson is expected to make a statement on Thursday where she will announce that she is quitting as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

The former journalist, who took over the top job in the party almost eight years ago, will “make her position clear in due course”, a spokesman said.

But it is expected she will step down on Thursday, with her resignation coming in the aftermath of Mr Johnson announcing plans to temporarily suspend Parliament.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is due in Scotland to start a three-day tour on Thursday.

The UK Labour leader will begin the campaign visits to Scottish constituencies by visiting a community centre in Dunfermline.–PA