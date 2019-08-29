British parliament suspension provokes protests and legal actions

British prime minister Boris Johnson is facing a third legal case to try to block the suspension of parliament after the high court in Belfast held an urgent hearing for an injunction against him.

The case follows similar legal battles launched in Scotland and England by the SNP justice spokeswoman, Joanna Cherry, and the campaigner Gina Miller. The Northern Ireland case is being brought by Raymond McCord, a victims’ rights campaigner who has argued that no deal is a breach of the Belfast Agreement. “We are seeking an urgent injunction to compel Johnson to reverse his advice to the queen to prorogue parliament,” said Mr McCord’s lawyer, Ciarán O’Hare, after the 20-minute hearing on Thursday morning.

The lord chief justice broke his summer holiday to hear the prima facie arguments. He instructed the applicant and the government’s defence barrister to return on Friday at 10am with expanded legal arguments for a full hearing.

Earlier today Mr Johnson’s administration received a double blow as Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and a Lords whip quit their posts.

Ms Davidson said she had taken the decision to stand down as she wanted to concentrate her time on her young family.

But she also highlighted “the conflict I have felt over Brexit”, adding: “I have attempted to chart a course for our party which recognises and respects the referendum result, while seeking to maximise opportunities and mitigate risks for key Scottish businesses and sectors.”

In his boldest step since becoming prime minister last month, Mr Johnson enraged opponents of a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday by ordering the suspension of parliament for almost a month.

The move led to more than one million people signing a petition calling on Mr Johnson not to suspend parliament amid growing anger over the decision.

Thousands of people rallied for hours outside the British parliament in Westminster on Wednesday night, and there were smaller demonstrations in other towns and cities.

Lord Young of Cookham, a Government whip in the upper house, was more direct in his reasons for resigning, saying he was “very unhappy” with the prime minister’s decision to prorogue parliament for an extended period as the the October 31st deadline for Brexit looms.

Lord Young was a minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government - and, as Lord Young of Cookham, he served in the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government as chief whip.

In his resignation letter he said he was “very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, and its motivation.”

The plan to suspend parliament was heavily criticised by opposition parties, and has been criticised by some Conservative MPs, and there are legal challenges in English and Scottish courts.

‘Phoney outrage’

The resignations came as Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg hit back at Mr Johnson’s critics, saying the outpouring of outrage it triggered was “phoney”.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament, John Bercow, said that was a constitutional outrage as it limited the time the 800-year-old heart of English democracy has to debate and shape the course of British history

The leading Brexiteer also hit back at Mr Bercow’s criticism, saying it was “not constitutional” for the speaker to intervene in such a way.

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted the prorogation move was not intended to limit the time available for MPs to debate Brexit but will allow the government to tackle other issues.

He said: “I think the outrage is phoney and it is created by people who don’t want us to leave the European Union and are trying very hard to overturn the referendum result and don’t want the benefits of leaving the European Union.”

He added: “Parliament wasn’t going to be sitting for most of this time anyway. This is completely constitutional and proper.”

Irish reaction

Meanwhile, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said it is important to remain calm and consistent following Mr Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament. “There has always been give and take, we cannot give any more,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Minister acknowledged that with nine weeks to go to the Brexit deadline “it is looking more likely” that there will be a no deal outcome and called on Mr Johnson to put forward alternative solutions to the backstop.

Attempts to block a no-deal Brexit

Mr Rees-Mogg led the government’s defence of the suspension as Labour and opposition parties vowed to press ahead with attempts to block a no-deal Brexit using legislation despite the decision to suspend Parliament for more than a month before the October 31st exit deadline.

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner said: “It is going to be extremely difficult. That’s why the Government is disingenuous to say this is not about trying to stop us doing that.

“We will be seeking measures on Monday to try and have what is known as a Standing Order Section 24 debate. We will seek to try and put through the appropriate legislation in this constrained timetable that the Government has now put before us.

“Downing Street is lying when it claims this is about the conference recess. If he wanted to get on with his domestic agenda, he would in fact be having a shorter period of prorogation.”

Some Conservative MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit joined the chorus of disapproval as lawyers prepared legal challenges to the move in the English and Scottish courts.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring the current record-breaking session to a close in order to bring forward his government’s new legislative agenda.

But former Tory prime minister Sir John Major was among those who attacked the move, saying he was seeking advice on its legality.–Agencies