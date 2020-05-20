British paper on the Northern protocol soaked in the rhetoric of sovereignty

While the DUP thanked Gove for his reassuring words, the paper does not reinterpret the essentials of the protocol Johnson agreed last October

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson: “We welcome the clarity that this statement brings...”

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson: “We welcome the clarity that this statement brings...”

 

The British government’s command paper on implementing the Northern Ireland protocol is soaked in the rhetoric of sovereignty that has marked many of its recent statements about the future relationship with the EU.

And it is hedged with references to democratic consent and proportionality that imply that because the Northern Ireland Assembly must vote in 2024 to renew the protocol’s arrangements, it is somehow provisional.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Michael Gove went out of his way to reassure unionists that the British government would retain sole responsibility for implementing the protocol. And the Democratic Unionist Party MPs who felt betrayed by Boris Johnson’s decision to sign up to the protocol thanked Gove for his reassuring words.

“We welcome the clarity that this statement brings – that Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK customs territory, that there will be no new customs infrastructure, that there will be no tariffs on goods flowing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and that Northern Ireland businesses will have unfettered access to the Great Britain market,” Jeffrey Donaldson said.

Despite Gove’s honeyed words and the paper’s patriotic bluster, however, it offers no such clarity. Nor does it seek to reinterpret the essentials of the protocol Johnson agreed to last October.

The paper rules out new customs infrastructure at ports in the North, but it acknowledges that there must be new procedures “notably new electronic import declaration requirements and safety and security information” for goods entering the North from Great Britain.

And it says facilities at ports for animal health and agrifood inspections will have to be expanded.

Little detail

It asserts that goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain will not require an export declaration, something the EU customs rules demand.

And the paper offers little detail on other elements of the protocol, including the rights of individuals, hinting that Britain will try to dodge the requirement to create “dedicated mechanisms” to implement its commitments on rights.

As far as the EU is concerned, there is no room for negotiation about what the protocol requires, and talks in a joint committee with Britain are simply about the technical details of its implementation.

The British paper signals that those talks will not be straightforward, but it also makes clear that London understands that it has no option but to implement the protocol as it was agreed in an international treaty, ratified by both sides and put into law at Westminster. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.