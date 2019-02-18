British Labour Party suffers split as seven MPs resign

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is on the brink of a split on Monday, after a group of MPs resigned from the party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership over Brexit.

Simmering tensions within Labour ranks over Mr Corbyn’s approach to leaving the European Union and the party leadership’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations have led to the schism.

MPs Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey and Chuka Umunna announced they were quitting the party and will sit in the House of Commons as Independents.

There has been anger from some pro-EU Labour MPs at Mr Corbyn’s refusal to throw the party’s weight behind calls for a so-called People’s Vote on Brexit.

Ms Berger initially introduced herself as “the Labour Party MP”, before correcting herself and saying: “I am the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree”.

She said: “This morning we have all now resigned from the Labour Party. This has been a very difficult, painful, but necessary decision.

Chris Leslie during a press conference in London on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Chuka Umunna makes announcing that he’s leaving the Labour Party. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

“We represent different parts of the country, we are of different backgrounds, we were born of different generations, but we all share the same values.

Today, seven MPs have left Labour and formed a new, Independent Group. They’re from different backgrounds but are united in their belief that we can can #ChangePolitics. Find out more: https://t.co/H4O2NANKaq pic.twitter.com/eU3nGaDTTT — The Independent Group (@TheIndGroup) February 18, 2019

“From today, we will all sit in Parliament as a new independent group of MPs.”

Mr Gapes tweeted: “This morning I have resigned from the Labour Party after fifty years. It has been a great privilege and honour to serve my constituents for 27 years, I intend to continue to represent them as a member of the new Independent Group of Members of Parliament.”

He shared his letter to constituents, which said: “This has not been an easy or sudden decision.” Mr Gapes referenced the “considerable reluctance” to “seriously deal with hundreds of cases of anti-Semitism” in the party, and added: “I am sickened that Labour is now perceived by many as a racist, anti-Semitic party.”

He continued that it was “increasingly clear that prominent figures in the Corbyn Labour leadership do not want to stop Brexit”.

“Jeremy Corbyn, and those around him, are also on the wrong side of so many international issues from Russia, to Syria, to Venezuela. If he ever became prime minister it would be a threat to our national security and international alliances,” Mr Gapes said.

Mr Umunna called on MPs from Labour and other parties to “leave the old tribal politics behind” and join the new independent group. “It is time we dumped this country’s old-fashioned politics and created an alternative that does justice to who we are today and gives this country a politics fit for the here and now, the 21st century not the last one,” he said.

“We’ve taken the first step in leaving the old tribal politics behind and we invite others who share our political values to do so too. “You might come from a

Labour background but you might come from other political traditions. Yes, it’s a difficult decision — make no mistake about that. “But you don’t join a political party to spend years and years fighting the people within it. You get involved in politics, you join a party, to change the world. “We invite you to leave your parties and help us forge a new consensus on a way forward for Britain.”

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I am disappointed that these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election and saw us increase our vote by the largest share since 1945.

“Labour won people over on a programme for the many not the few — redistributing wealth and power, taking vital resources into public ownership, investing in every region and nation, and tackling climate change.

“The Conservative Government is bungling Brexit, while Labour has set out a unifying and credible alternative plan. When millions are facing the misery of Universal Credit, rising crime, homelessness and poverty, now more than ever is the time to bring people together to build a better future for us all.”

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said the breakaway involved “Remainers splintering to form a pro-EU party” and questioned whether some Tories could follow them. - PA