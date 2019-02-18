British Labour Party suffers split as seven MPs resign

Britain’s main opposition Labour party is on the brink of a split on Monday, after a group of MPs resigned from the party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership over Brexit.

Simmering tensions within Labour ranks over Mr Corbyn’s approach to leaving the European Union and the party leadership’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations have led to the schism.

MPs Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey and Chuka Umunna announced they were quitting the party and will sit in the House of Commons as Independents.

There has been anger from some pro-EU Labour MPs at Mr Corbyn’s refusal to throw the party’s weight behind calls for a so-called People’s Vote on Brexit.

Mr Corbyn refused to comment as he left his north London home on Monday morning.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said the breakaway involved “Remainers splintering to form a pro-EU party” and questioned whether some Tories could follow them.

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour on Sunday: “The talk has been going on so long that I say with great regret that, yes, there probably will be some kind of splintering.

“It just seems to have been in the rumour mill so long that it’s unlikely that wouldn’t be the outcome.” - PA

