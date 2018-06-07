Britain says Brexit backstop arrangement to end by 2021

A British government position paper has said that temporary “backstop” arrangements to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic should not continue beyond December 2021.

The move came after Brexit secretary David Davis was reported to be considering resigning unless there was a clear time limit on the temporary customs arrangements which would be adopted if there is no final Brexit deal.

The note said: “The UK is clear that the temporary customs arrangement, should it be needed, should be time limited, and that it will be only in place until the future customs arrangement can be introduced.

“The UK is clear that the future customs arrangement needs to deliver on the commitments made in relation to Northern Ireland.

“The UK expects the future arrangement to be in place by the end of December 2021 at the latest. There are a range of options for how a time limit could be delivered, which the UK will propose and discuss with the EU.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland cannot agree to a time-limited version of a post-Brexit backstop arrangement .

“The principle that is in the existing backstop that is supported by the 27 EU member states is that it applies at least until there is an alternative in place,” Mr Varadkar told reporters before the British government published its proposals. “It is not something that can be just time-limited.

“It has to be as they say ’all weather’, it has to be applicable until such a time if and when there is a new relationship between the EU and UK that prevents a hard border.”

Meanwhile, British prime minister Theresa May held “constructive” talks witMr Davis and expects him to remain in his role, Downing Street has said.

Ms May also held separate face-to-face discussions in her parliamentary office with the two other leading Brexiteers, foreign secretary Boris Johnson and international trade secretary Liam Fox.

The meeting with Mr Davis, running to more than 30 minutes, was the longest.

None of the three ministers threatened to resign during the discussions, a spokeswoman for Ms May said.

The divisions on the backstop initiative emerged after Mr Davis was believed to be insisting the UK should be able to unilaterally withdraw from any border agreement in order to maintain leverage with Brussels in ongoing negotiations.