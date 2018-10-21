Brexit: UK would extend transition period if backstop demand dropped

The UK would accept a possible extension to its post-Brexit transition period with the European Union if the bloc drops its demand for an Irish backstop, Britain’s junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman said on Sunday.

Talks between Britain and the EU have stalled over a disagreement over the backstop - an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland if a future trading relationship is not in place in time.

“We would accept a potential extension by a few months subject to either a finite time limit or a mechanism to extricate ourselves from it if it meant breaking this impasse and avoiding the very unattractive proposal by the EU which is an indefinite customs union and a limbo period,” Ms Braverman told Sky News.

She insisted progress had been made in the exit talks.

“It’s not time for panicking, it’s time for staying calm and staying focused on the goal which we are all on track to secure,” she told Sky’s Sophy Ridge.

Ms Braverman said a no-deal outcome was something the country would be able to survive.

“It won’t be a walk in the park, but it won’t be a disaster either,” she said.

Illegal

Meanwhile, a leading Conservative Brexiteer is attempting to make illegal any backstop that would treat Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker has put down amendments to a bill that would give senior civil servants more powers to make decisions while the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive remains suspended.

Mr Baker’s amendments would prevent officials from agreeing “that distinct arrangements are appropriate for Northern Ireland in connection with leaving the European Union” without the approval of the Assembly.

Officials would also be forbidden from implementing any new EU obligations that could arise during an implementation or transition period or under a Northern Ireland backstop.

If they are approved when the bill is debated next Wednesday, the amendments would kill off the backstop because even if the Assembly is restored, the DUP would block any action to implement distinct arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Last July, Theresa May’s government accepted an amendment to a customs bill that made it “unlawful for Her Majesty’s Government to enter into arrangements under which Northern Ireland forms part of a separate customs territory to Great Britain”.

Different territory

The House of Commons approved the amendment without a division and Downing Street has cited it in recent days as a reason why Mrs May cannot accept a backstop that would leave Northern Ireland in a different customs territory to the rest of the EU.

If the Conservative government accepts Mr Baker’s amendments at this stage in the Brexit negotiations, the EU is likely to interpret it as a demonstration of bad faith. The British prime minister told EU leaders that she would work with them to find agreement on the backstop.

She said she stood by the commitments she made last December, March and June that there would be a legally operable backstop that would remain in place “unless and until” a permanent solution was found to keep the Border open after Brexit.

Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Brexit marched in London on Saturday calling for a “people’s vote” on the deal agreed to take the UK out of the European Union.