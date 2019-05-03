Brexit: UK government talks with Labour to resume after weekend

The British government’s talks with the opposition Labour Party to try to break the impasse over Brexit will resume after the weekend, UK prime minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

Mrs May opened talks with Labour a month ago after her deal to leave the European Union was rejected three times in parliament, but despite both sides saying they are constructive, there is little expectation of breakthrough next week.

“It’s important that we get it right,” the spokeswoman said of the talks, adding that Mrs May understood the frustration of some in Britain over the delay to Brexit after voters punished her Conservative Party in local elections on Thursday. – Reuters