Brexit: UK government defeats ‘meaningful vote’ amendment

The Government has defeated an amendment tabled by Dominic Grieve over a “meaningful vote” for MPs on the final Brexit deal by 319 votes to 303.

The Tory former minister appealed for Brexit “hysteria” to calm after backing down over the vote. Mr Grieve said there is enough madness around to make him question if the “collective sanity in this country has disappeared”, adding sensible and reasoned arguments presented to the Commons resulted in vilification, abuse and death threats for MPs. He also criticised the “atmosphere of bullying” which prevents people from want to compromise.

His remarks came shortly after he pulled support for his own European Union (Withdrawal) Bill amendment, tabled by Viscount Hailsham in the Lords, which aimed to give Parliament a “meaningful vote in the Brexit process”. – PA