Brexit: Top UK lawyer quits over withdrawal ‘deal changes’
Head of government legal department resigns amid suggestions Boris Johnson is trying to row back on parts of agreement
The head of the UK’s government legal department has quit. Photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
The head of the UK’s government legal department has quit over suggestions that Boris Johnson is trying to row back on parts of last year’s Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland.
Jonathan Jones is the sixth senior Whitehall official to resign this year, amid growing tensions between the prime minister and staff at the top of the civil service.
A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said: “I can confirm Sir Jonathan has resigned but cannot comment further.” - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020, PA
