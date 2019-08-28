Brexit timetable: Key dates up to UK’s planned exit on October 31st
Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament has set in train countdown to Brexit
A protester depicting British prime minister Boris Johnson outside the gates of Downing Street on Wednesday. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA
September 3rd
MPs return to Commons after the summer break. Big question for Boris Johnson’s opponents: do they legislate to stop a no-deal Brexit or move a vote of no confidence to try to topple him?
September 9-10th
Parliament suspended – or prorogued – ahead of the Queen’s Speech on October 14. Party conference season starts.
October 14th
MPs return to Westminster for Queen’s Speech.
October 17-18th
European Council, Brussels. The crucial moment when it becomes clear if Johnson intends to take Britain out of the EU with a deal or no deal.
October 21-22nd
Johnson promises MPs votes on Brexit strategy. Time is running out for MPs to vote down the government if a no-deal exit is imminent.
October 26-27th
MPs could work through the weekend to enact a revamped version of Theresa May’s withdrawal treaty – if Johnson has negotiated a deal in Brussels.
October 31th
Johnson’s “do or die” Brexit day.
November 7th
Downing Street is eyeing this date for a possible “the people versus parliament” general election, if MPs succeed in stopping Brexit. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019