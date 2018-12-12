Brexit: Theresa May to face Tory leadership vote

MPs in British prime minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party on Wednesday triggered a confidence vote in her leadership after Britain’s planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.

With less than four months left until the United Kingdom is due to exit on March 29th, the world’s fifth largest economy was tipping towards crisis, opening up the prospect of a disorderly no-deal divorce or a reversal of Brexit through a referendum.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary Conservative Party seeking a confidence vote had been reached.

“The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” Mr Brady said.

A ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday in a room at the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards, he said.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made a soon as possible in the evening,” Brady said.

Ms May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 MPs vote against her.

In a joint statement the chairman of the European Research Group Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deputy Steve Baker said: “Theresa May’s plan would bring down the Government if carried forward. But our party will rightly not tolerate it.

“Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go.”–Reuters/PA