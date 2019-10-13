Brexit: Rees-Mogg upbeat on deal but DUP says mooted proposal 'cannot work'

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the prospects of a deal between the UK and the European union look more positive than they did last week, and that the British Cabinet will be briefed on the state of negotiations at lunchtime on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky News’s Ridge On Sunday, Mr Rees-Mogg, who is leader of the House of Commons, said: “Well what’s happening is the government made some proposals to the European Union and these are being considered and negotiations seem to be taking a serious turn and that’s encouraging.

“I think it’s always difficult to put specific odds on things, but it certainly looks a lot more positive this week than it did last week.”

However, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party whose support for the Conservative government may be crucial, poured cold water on a mooted solution to the Brexit impasse.

Reports from Brussels suggested Boris Johnson has revived a compromise Brexit plan which would see Northern Ireland remain in a customs union with the EU, but that it would be administered by the UK.

The DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds warned that such a solution “cannot work”.

“Northern Ireland must stay in a full UK customs union, full stop,” he told the Italian La Repubblica newspaper.

On Sunday, Mr Rees-Mogg added:: “We will see more details emerge over the next few days.”

When pushed on whether the British prime minister’s latest Brexit plan is similar to Theresa May’s which he called “completely cretinous”, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We’ll have to find out in a day or two whether I’ll have to eat my words or not — time will tell.

“There’s a line from Churchill saying that he often had to eat his words and he found it to be a very nourishing diet — and that is something that happens in politics.”

“We’ll have to wait and see what the precise details are.

“Naturally in the middle of a negotiation these matters are extremely sensitive as everyone is compromising to some degree and therefore to give negotiations the best chance of succeeding, it is best to be discreet about them.

“I can tell you that the cabinet will be briefed at 12.45 this afternoon as to how far these negotiations have gone.”

Referendum call

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has distanced himself from the idea that Labour could support a bid to attach a referendum to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal at next Saturday’s emergency sitting of the British parliament.

The prime minister is expected to convene the House of Commons for a rare Saturday session, either to ask for support for his Brexit deal, if he succeeds in striking one at this week’s European council - or to request that MPs back a no-deal exit at the end of this month.

Pro-remain MPs hope to amend any motion put by the government, to insist that Mr Johnson’s deal be subject to a public vote.

But asked by Sophy Ridge on Sky News whether some MPs would be more likely to support a deal if it would be put to a referendum, Mr Corbyn said: “I think many in parliament, not necessarily Labour MPs but others, might be inclined to support it, because they don’t really agree with the deal - but I would caution them on this.”

He said he would instead be keen to see a Labour-style Brexit deal, including a customs union, and guarantees on workers’ rights and environmental standards, put to the public.

Mr Corbyn’s comments appeared to put him at odds with the shadow Brexit secretary, Keir Starmer, who said in a speech in Glasgow on Saturday that Labour would press for any deal Johnson secures to be subject to a referendum.

“Next week our priorities are clear: if Boris Johnson does manage to negotiate a deal, then we will insist that it is put back to the people in a confirmatory vote,” Mr Starmer said.

Mr Corbyn also declined to offer support to those Labour MPs who would like to see a referendum held before any general election. Asked which should come first, Mr Corbyn carefully laid out Labour’s position, as agreed at the party’s conference in Brighton last month.

“We have to get a deal that we can agree on if possible, and the Labour position is that we would take this to a public vote, with a Labour government. Within three months we would hope to reach agreement with the EU. We believe that to be possible, along the lines we’ve set out - and within six months, hold a referendum,” Corbyn said.

“And a Labour government would then implement the results of that referendum: between a sensible relationship with Europe, and remain.”

Asked when an election should be, he said, “we’ll look at any deal that comes up, before we trigger an election”. He said he was keen to focus on other issues, including investment, tackling the climate crisis, and education.

Asked what Labour will do if Johnson fails to pass a deal, and refuses to implement the Benn act by requesting a delay to Brexit, Mr Corbyn said his party would, “take parliamentary action against him at that point - either by legislation or through a no-confidence vote.” - PA/Guardian