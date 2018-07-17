Brexit Q&A: What happened in Westminster on Monday and how is backstop affected?

What happened at Westminster on Monday night?

Theresa May’s government caved in to hardline Brexiteers in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group (ERG) by accepting four amendments to a customs Bill. They rule out a customs union with the EU without primary legislation; say Britain can’t collect tariffs for the EU unless the EU does the same for Britain; demand that Britain must have a separate VAT policy to the UK; and rule out different customs arrangements for Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Conservative Remainers, outraged by the government’s capitulation with the Brexiteers, voted with the opposition on some amendments so that two passed with a margin of just three votes.

Is this the end of the Chequers proposal?

The prime minister says the amendments make no difference to the Chequers plan because they reflect government policy. But Brexiteers think they have killed it, pointing out that it is now under fire from both wings of the party, with former education secretary and Remainer Justine Greening rejecting it on Monday.

The amendment on collecting tariffs for the EU does appear to contradict the Chequers plan and last week’s White Paper, which did not demand reciprocity for the EU. More importantly, the Brexiteers’ show of strength serves as a reminder to the prime minister that they could torpedo any deal she brings back from Brussels.

What does it mean for the Border backstop?

The amendment ruling out different customs arrangements for Northern Ireland is in conflict with the EU’s backstop proposal, which would treat Northern Ireland as part of the EU customs union after Brexit. But May has already rejected that proposal, asserting that no British prime minister would ever agree to impose a border in the Irish Sea.

This amendment was nodded through on a voice vote on Monday night, reflecting the support of many Labour MPs for the prime minister’s position. But as negotiations over the backstop continue in Brussels over the next few weeks, the EU side will play down the impact of a different customs and regulatory regime for Northern Ireland in the hope of reaching agreement.

The EU’s position remains that, without an agreement on the backstop, there will be no withdrawal agreement and no transition period after Brexit.

What happens next?

Conservative Remainers plan to take their revenge on Tuesday by tabling an amendment to a trade Bill that would keep Britain in a customs union with the EU if no agreement to keep trade frictionless is agreed by January 2019. If Labour and the other opposition parties back the amendment, it has a chance of delivering just the second defeat to the government on a Brexit vote (the first was last December when MPs voted to give themselves a say on the final deal).

Parliament is due to break up for the summer next week but the government wants to start the holidays five days early, partly to head off any move against May’s leadership.

Brexit negotiations continue in Brussels throughout the summer with both sides saying they want to agree a deal by October. This week’s shenanigans at Westminster have weakened May’s hand in Brussels and made a deal in October less likely.