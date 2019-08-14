Brexit opponents ‘collaborating’ with EU, says Boris Johnson

British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that some MPs hoping to block Brexit were engaged in “terrible” collaboration with the European Union by undermining London’s negotiating hand and so making no deal more likely.

Hours after senior MPs said they would seek to prevent any attempt to ignore parliament over Brexit, Mr Johnson used a question-and-answer session – his first “People’s PMQs” – on Facebook to attack them.

“There is a terrible kind of collaboration as it were going on between those who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends,” Mr Johnson said on Facebook.

“We need our European friends to compromise and the more they think that there’s a chance that Brexit can be blocked in parliament, the more adamant they are in sticking to their position,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson’s use of the word “collaborator” has historical echoes for Britons given the use of that epithet for people who co-operated with Nazi Germany during the second World War.

“Shameful language of fascism and authoritarianism from liar Johnson + unelected advisors - plain and simple. European neighbours are our friends not ‘enemy’ to ‘collaborate’ with,” Labour MP Stephen Doughty said on Twitter.

Mr Johnson’s comments followed remarks by former chancellor finance minister Philip Hammond that parliament will block a no-deal Brexit if unelected people behind Mr Johnson try to take the UK out on October 31st without agreement.

Mr Hammond said unelected people in Mr Johnson’s Downing Street office were setting London on an “inevitable” course towards a no-deal Brexit by demanding the Northern Ireland backstop be dropped.

“The people behind this know that that means that there will be no deal,” Mr Hammond told the BBC. “Parliament is clearly opposed to a no-deal exit, and the prime minister must respect that.”

Mr Hammond’s first public intervention since resigning indicates the determination of a group of influential MPs to thwart Mr Johnson if he goes for a no-deal Brexit. – Reuters