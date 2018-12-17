Brexit: MPs to vote on deal in week of January 14th, May says

Britain’s House of Commons will vote on Theresa May’s Brexit plan in the week starting January 14th, the prime minister said as she once again urged MPs to back her proposals, saying the alternative was no deal or no departure from the EU.

Making a statement to MPs following her difficult appearance at the EU summit in Brussels last week, Mrs May made the pledge immediately after Labour promised to push for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister if she failed to name a date.

After Mrs May called off the scheduled vote last week amid near-unanimous predictions she would lose, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was due to announce the no-confidence plan in his response to her statement.

But Mrs May instead named a tentative date for both the resumption of the debate, halted after three of its five scheduled days, and for a vote.

“It is now only just over 14 weeks until the UK leaves the EU, and I know many members of this house are concerned that we need to take a decision soon,” Mrs May said, prompting jeers from many MPs.

The leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, would announce the timetable for the weeks after the Christmas recess, which begins on Thursday “in the usual way”, May said.

She added: “But I can confirm today that we intent to return to the meaningful vote debate in the week commencing 7 January, and hold the vote the following week.”

May insisted she had won some concessions at the Brussels summit over the vexed issue of the Irish backstop insurance policy, saying: “They do not want to use this backstop. They want to agree the best possible relationship with us. There is no plot to keep us in the backstop.”

But, she added, Tuesday’s cabinet would discuss “the next phase phase” in no-deal planning, in case her plan was rejected by MPs.

She said: “But let us not risk the jobs, services and security of the people we serve by turning our backs on an agreement with our neighbours that honours the referendum and provides for a smooth and orderly exit.”

Mrs May added: “Avoiding no deal is only possible if we can reach an agreement or if we abandon Brexit entirely.”

Responding to Mrs May, Mr Corbyn dropped his call for no-confidence vote, briefed in advance. Instead, he accused Mrs May of seeking to make a false choice between her plan and no deal.

“The prime minister ran away from putting her deal before parliament because even her own cabinet has doubts and she herself admits parliament won’t back it,” he said.

“So we are left edging closer to the 29 March deadline without a deal and without even an agreed plan in cabinet to get a deal. The prime minister has cynically run down the clock trying to manoeuvre parliament into a choice between two unacceptable outcomes: her deal and no deal.”

It was, the Labour leader said, “a constitutional crisis and the prime minister is its architect”. – Guardian News and Media