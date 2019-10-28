Brexit: MPs reject Johnson’s third attempt to force early general election

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has lost his third bid for a general election, after Labour abstained and he failed to reach the two-thirds majority of MPs he needed for a poll.

The result was 299 for and 70 against.

Mr Johnson has said the government will table a bill on Sunday evening calling for an election on December 12th.

The prime minister said: “The leader of the Opposition literally and figuratively has run away from the judgment of the people.”

Mr Johnson continued: “But as I said when moving the motion, we will not allow this paralysis to continue, and one way or another we must proceed straight to an election.

“So later on this evening, the Government will give notice of presentation for a short Bill for an election on December 12 so we can finally get Brexit done.”

He added: “This House cannot any longer keep this country hostage.”

Mr Johnson concluded: “Now that no-deal is off the table, we have a great new deal, and it’s time for the voters to have a chance to pronounce on that deal and to replace this dysfunctional Parliament with a new Parliament that can get Brexit done so the country can move on.”

The prime minister is now expected to back a Liberal Democrat plan to change the law in order to secure an early election, although the parties do not yet agree on a date.

The Liberal Democrats want a date of December 9th while students are still at university, but the Tories favour December 12th after some have broken up for Christmas.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, suggested his party could also back the Lib Dem plan after coming under pressure to back an early poll. The party has been saying that it cannot support an election until a no-deal Brexit is removed as a risk.

“We will consider carefully any legislation on an early election,” he said, adding that a date needed to be locked down in law to prevent Mr Johnson trying to move it for his own advantage.

Mr Corbyn also suggested he would want it to be earlier than December 12th, before students have broken up for the winter holiday, saying any plan would need to “protect the voting rights of all of our citizens”. – Guardian/PA