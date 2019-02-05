Brexit: May says commitment to avoiding hard border ‘unshakeable’

British prime minister Theresa May said her commitment to avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was “unshakeable”.

In a speech in Belfast she said: “I’m here today to affirm my commitment, and that of the UK Government, to all of the people of Northern Ireland, of every background and tradition.”

She added that she was committed to the Belfast Agreement and its successors. She said she wanted to “affirm my commitment to delivering a Brexit that ensures no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which is unshakeable”.

She acknowledged the importance of a seamless border and how the current arrangements had helped “deliver peace and prosperity”.

She said: “While I have said that technology could play a part and that we will look at alternative arrangements, these must be ones that can be made to work for the particular circumstances of Northern Ireland.”

Mrs May added: “Northern Ireland does not have to rely on the Irish Government or the European Union to prevent a return to borders of the past. “The UK Government will not let that happen. I will not let that happen.”

Parliament

Mrs May said that while she had tried to make the case for the Withdrawal Agreement, she had had to accept it would not get through parliament in its current form. “I fought hard to make the case for the deal as it stands,” she said.

“I believed it could command a majority in the House of Commons but I have had to face up to the fact that in its current form it cannot and the need for changes to the backstop is the key issue.

“While there were those in Northern Ireland who favoured it, it is also true that the backstop is not supported by the two main Unionist parties here and it also influenced MPs in England, Scotland and Wales in voting against the deal.”

Mrs May said she was “determined” to work towards a solution to the Northern Irish border question that can command support from across the country, as she reiterated that there will be no hard border.

Changing backstop

She said: “I know that the prospect of changing the backstop and reopening the Withdrawal Agreement creates real anxieties here in Northern Ireland and in Ireland, because it is here that the consequences of whatever is agreed will most be felt.

“I recognise too that the majority of voters in Northern Ireland voted to remain and that many will feel that once again decisions taken in Westminster are having a profound and in many cases unwanted impact in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“So I’m determined to work towards a solution that can command broader support from across the community in Northern Ireland.”

Mrs May added: “We stand by our commitment in the Joint Report that there will be no hard border — including any physical infrastructure or related checks and controls.”

Brussels

Mrs May is to travel to Brussels on Thursday for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker as she seeks changes to the Brexit deal that was rejected by MPs last month.

The British prime minister is expected to press the case for the withdrawal agreement to be reopened to replace the controversial backstop with alternative arrangements for avoiding a hard border in Ireland after Brexit.

Announcing Mrs May’s planned visit to Brussels, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: “As you know, what we have is a procedure involving a number of votes that have taken place in the UK parliament

“On that basis, the prime minister will come along to spell out to us her ideas for what happens next.

“President Juncker has been in constant contact with her and will look forward to seeing her . . . to pursue these discussions.

“But we have to repeat what you are aware of, that is that the EU’s position, the Commission’s position, is clear that we are awaiting once again to see what the prime minister has to tell us.”

It is her first formal meeting with senior EU officials since the deal that she reached with Mr Juncker in November went down to overwhelming defeat in the House of Commons and since MPs voted for the removal of the backstop.

On Wednesday Mrs May will hold talks with Northern Ireland’s political leaders including DUP leader Arlene Foster, who has promised to tell the Mrs May the proposed border backstop “drives a coach and horses through the Belfast Agreement’s principle of consent” and would effectively create a new border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

However, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said alternatives to the backstop were “wishful thinking”.

He said: “The Irish protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement already allows for alternative arrangements or alternative solutions to the backstop and if they’re there they can replace the backstop.

“The problem is that none of those ideas around alternative arrangements stand up to scrutiny, we have certainly not seen any that have.”

Meanwhile, former North first minister Lord Trimble confirmed he is considering a legal challenge to the backstop over concerns it breaches the Belfast Agreement.

Lord Trimble told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are exploring this possibility, and we are concerned at the way in which the withdrawal agreement that our prime minister agreed actually turns the Belfast Agreement on its head and does serious damage to it.” – PA