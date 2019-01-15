Brexit: May has to bring deal back to MPs even if rejected in tonight’s vote

Theresa May will have to bring her Brexit deal back to Parliament even if MPs reject it tonight, attorney general Geoffrey Cox has told MPs.

“Whatever solution may be fashioned, if this motion were defeated and this deal defeated, this withdrawal agreement will have to return, in much the same form, with much the same content and therefore there is no serious or credible objection that has been advanced by any party to the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

MPs are expected to vote against the Brexit deal by a wide margin, with dozens of Conservatives preparing to join the DUP and opposition parties in rejecting it. Speaker John Bercow selected just four amendments to be put to a vote, rejecting two that were seen as helpful to the government.

One amendment MPs will vote on would make accepting the withdrawal agreement conditional on the Northern Ireland backstop expiring in 2022. Mr Cox said the government could not accept the amendment because the European Union could interpret it as a failure to ratify the Brexit deal.

The DUP said it would vote against all the amendments as well as the substantive motion because they offered no legally binding changes to the withdrawal agreement.

“Parliament is today being asked to vote on the legally binding withdrawal agreement negotiated by the prime minister. That does not contain an end date on the backstop,” a DUP spokesperson said.

“The prime minister has known for many weeks what we require. Amendments tabled in Parliament will have no bearing on the legal status of what has been negotiated. What is required is for the prime minister is to go and secure legally binding changes as she promised.”

Order and Chaos

MPs have been warned they face a choice between order and chaos as May’s overnment made a last-ditch plea for support for its Brexit deal.

The final day of debate on Mrs May’s Brexit deal is under way, with the prime minister due to make a closing speech to parliament before 7pm, when voting begins on amendments tabled by opposition parties before the final meaningful vote on the deal between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Mr Cox said MPs risk being viewed as “children in the playground” if they create legal uncertainty by rejecting the deal, adding: “We are playing with people’s lives.”

Mr Cox attempted to put the squeeze on wavering colleagues with a typically theatrical speech as the marathon eight-day debate on the Brexit deal entered its final hours.

Mrs May told senior ministers she believed “passionately” that they must take Britain out of the European Union, telling the cabinet that government was “the servant of the people” and must deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum.

She told colleagues at the weekly meeting in 10 Downing Street that she would respond “quickly” if her deal was rejected by MPs.

Votes

Five votes are expected from 7pm on Tuesday after <r Bercow said he has selected four amendments for consideration, ignoring an Irish border backstop proposal and one on workers’ rights which ministers had signalled their support for.

The amendments selected include Labour’s bid to reject the deal and “pursue every option” to prevent the UK leaving the EU with no deal, and Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh’s attempt to ensure the Irish border backstop is temporary.

MPs are ultimately expected to defeat Mrs May’s deal in the final vote. Speaking in the Commons, Mr Cox said of the deal: “It provides for the orderly and predictable and legally certain winding down of our obligations and involvement in the legal systems of the EU.

In response to an intervention from the DUP’s Ian Paisley (North Antrim) about the backstop, the attorney general said: “Of course I would have been infinitely happier if the European Union had not laid down as one of its cardinal negotiation points that there should be a backstop.”

He said it was always likely to have been their stance and MPs must now back the deal so the UK can “take this key, unlock the door to this first chamber, this airlock, when we can then settle the permanent relationship”.

In Dublin, the Cabinet received four memorandums on Brexit-related issues for discussion at Tuesday morning’s meeting in Government Buildings.

Specific updates on medicines and transport issues were given to Ministers, while the Cabinet was also briefed on bilateral discussions with the British government on the Common Travel Area between the two countries and on the preparation of Brexit legislation to be enacted before the end of March.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a “no-deal Brexit is unlikely but we need to be prepared for it nonetheless”.

Pressure

He declined to say if the Government expected pressure from either Brussels or London to soften its hard line on the backstop.

He said that “out of respect for their democracy” he wanted to allow the UK’s parliament to make its decision on Tuesday on the withdrawal agreement.

More than 100 of Mrs May’s MPs – around a third of those who sit on the green benches for the Conservatives – are thought to oppose the withdrawal agreement.

With just hours to go there seems little sign that opponents within her party - let alone her parliamentary foes – will swing behind the deal hammered out with Brussels when they enter the voting lobbies.

DUP leader Arlene Foster branded the Irish border backstop “toxic” and said her party’s 10 MPs would vote against the Withdrawal Agreement. Mrs Foster said on Twitter: “Tonight will be historic but for the wrong reasons. We will oppose the toxic backstop & vote against the WA. It’s time for a sensible deal which governs our exit from the EU & supports all parts of the UK.”

Speaking later at Westminster she said: “There is no need for the backstop . . . As someone who lived through the Troubles; we never had a hard border. There were 20,000 soldiers in Northern Ireland and they couldn’t hermetically seal the Border in Northern Ireland . . . so it is a bit of nonsense frankly to talk about a hard border.”–Additional reporting PA/Reuters