Brexit: May faces heavy defeat in crucial vote despite last-minute plea to MPs

British prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal faces a heavy defeat in the House of Commons this evening after fresh assurances about the Northern Ireland backstop failed to win over Conservative Brexiteers and the DUP.

The final day of debte on Mrs May’s Brexit deal will begin sometime after midday with the prime minister due to make a closing speech to parliament before 7pm, when voting begins on amendments tabled by opposition parties, depending on how many amendments Speaker John Bercow calls before the final meaningful vote on the deal.

Labour MP Hilary Benn has pulled his amendment to the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement motion which would have rejected both the PM’s deal and leaving the EU with no deal.

Once the amendments are dealt, with voting on the deal is expected to take place at some point between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Amber Rudd, British work and pensions secretary, arrives for the cabinet meeting ahead of a crucial Brexit vote. Photograph: Bloomberg

After the result is known Mrs May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons.

Dublin

In Dublin, the Cabinet will receive four memorandums on Brexit-related issues for discussion at Tuesday morning’s meeting in Government Buildings.

Specific updates on medicines and transport issues will be given to Ministers, while the Cabinet will also be briefed on bilateral discussions with the British government on the Common Travel Area between the two countries and on the preparation of Brexit legislation to be enacted before the end of March.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a “no-deal Brexit is unlikely but we need to be prepared for it nonetheless”.

He declined to say if the Government expected pressure from either Brussels or London to soften its hard line on the backstop.

He said that “out of respect for their democracy” he wanted to allow the UK’s parliament to make its decision on Tuesday on the withdrawal agreement.

More than 100 of Mrs May’s MPs - around a third of those who sit on the green benches for the Conservatives - are thought to oppose the withdrawal agreement.

A pro-Brexit supporter holds up a placard as he demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Monday. Photograph: Getty Images

With just hours to go there seems little sign that opponents within her party - let alone her parliamentary foes - will swing behind the deal hammered out with Brussels when they enter the voting lobbies.

Gove

Environment secretary Michael Gove would not predict a win for Mrs May, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he did not know how the vote would go.

He reiterated the warning made by several ministers that remaining in the EU was worse than leaving without a deal and suggesting there were “people in the House of Commons and outside who have never made their peace with this decision” to leave.

Labour sources said that unless Mrs May made major unexpected concessions, any substantial margin against her would prompt party leader Jeremy Corbyn to call for a vote of no confidence in the government – perhaps as soon as Tuesday night.

But since Conservative MPs are unlikely to offer Mr Corbyn the backing he would need to win a no-confidence vote, he would then come under intense pressure to swing Labour’s weight behind a second referendum. - Additional reporting: PA/Guardian