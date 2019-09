Brexit: Juncker says proposals to replace backstop ‘have not yet been made’ by UK

The European Commission has said proposals to replace the Irish backstop “have not yet been made” by Boris Johnson.

In a statement following the talks, the commission said: “President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Johnson had a working lunch today in Luxembourg.

“The aim of the meeting was to take stock of the ongoing technical talks between the EU and the UK and to discuss the next steps.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.

“President Juncker underlined the Commission’s continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made.”

Both Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker agreed Brexit talks “needed to intensify”, the UK prime minister also “reiterated that he would not request an extension” and would take the UK out of the EU on October 31st.

The UK’s permanent representative to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, and the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, also entered Luxembourg City’s Le Bouquet Garni restaurant.

Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay and Number 10 negotiator David Frost were also expected to travel to Luxembourg, where Mr Juncker was prime minister for 18 years.

It was their first meeting since Mr Johnson became PM in July, though they have spoken on the phone.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph ahead of the meeting, Mr Johnson said he was working “flat out” for an agreement but that he would force through Brexit even if a deal cannot be reached at the European Council summit next month.

“But be in no doubt that if we cannot get a deal – the right deal for both sides – then the UK will come out anyway,” he added.

The Benn Act passed by the UKs parliament after MPs seized control of Commons business requires Mr Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit process if a deal has not been reached by October 19th.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab suggested the government was still examining the implications of the legislation.

“The UK government is always going to behave lawfully,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“At the same time, the legislation that was required, the surrender bill, is deeply, deeply flawed.”

Downing Street sought to downplay speculation that Monday’s meeting would be a breakthrough moment and Mr Barclay said on Sunday that while there was still “significant work” to do to reach an agreement, a “landing zone” for a deal was in sight.

With Mr Johnson needing to break the deadlock in Parliament, he must find an alternative to the Irish backstop, which aims to prevent a hard border returning to the island of Ireland.

There have been suggestions that the PM is planning an alternative that would keep Northern Ireland more closely aligned with the EU than the rest of the UK.

Mr Juncker, in an interview on German radio, said “time is running out” for an alternative, as he suggested no-deal was unpatriotic.

“If you love your country – and I assume there are still patriots in the UK – you do not want to wish your country such a fate,” he said.

Mr Johnson was due to meet the Luxembourg’s current prime minister, Xavier Bettel, for further talks in the afternoon. –PA