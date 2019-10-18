Brexit: Johnson ‘very confident’ as he scrambles for support ahead of Commons showdown

British prime minister Boris Johnson has returned to London ahead of a House of Commons showdown on Saturday that will decide the fate of his freshly brokered Brexit deal with the European Union.

Mr Johnson has a fight on his hands to secure support for the deal after the North’s Democratic Unionist Party said its MPs would not be supporting the deal. Mr Johnson urged parliamentarians to “come together and get this thing done”, but it remains unclear if he has the numbers to get the deal over the line when parliamentarians vote at the historic weekend sitting.

DUP MPs dug in over their objection to Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal and said they will push for a general election in a bid to help secure “more robust” divorce terms.

The Commons vote could come down to the tightest of margins but the DUP, which has propped up the minority Conservative Party government, is refusing to get behind the new withdrawal agreement over concerns it would amount to “siphoning off” Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

It comes as Mr Johnson is expected to re-ignite his charm offensive towards hardliners on his own benches, with members of the European Research Group (ERG) holding further meetings in Number 10 on Friday.

Mr Johnson returned to London following dinner on Thursday evening in Brussels, skipping day two of the summit as he attempts to shore up support.

The Tory leader has urged parliamentarians to “come together and get this thing done”. But DUP MP Sammy Wilson said his party would continue to hold firm and will vote against the Brexit deal on offer.

The party’s Brexit spokesman told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can give you absolute assurance we will not be voting for this deal when it comes before the Commons tomorrow.”

Mr Wilson suggested a trip to the polls could help Mr Johnson secure “more robust” terms with the European Union, arguing that leaders in Brussels saw him as “vulnerable” in Parliament without a majority.

“I believe, with a big majority, he can be more robust in his negotiations,” Mr Wilson added.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the British government would continue to engage with the DUP to “give them the reassurances we can”.

Mr Raab said the UK and EU had settled upon a “reasonable approach” to solving the “undemocratic” nature of the backstop envisioned in Theresa May’s rejected deal. “It seems to me a simple majority of the Northern Ireland Assembly to take a decision to remain aligned to those limited rules necessary in order to guarantee no infrastructure at the Border, to guarantee seamless access to the EU single market, is a reasonable approach,” said the minister.

Very confident

Mr Johnson said he was returning to Westminster in a “very confident” mood following the EU27’s decision to give the terms thrashed out with the European Commission the green light.

The prime minister was boosted by the news that former Tories he sacked following their rebellion over a no-deal Brexit are considering voting for the proposals currently on the table during what is being dubbed “super Saturday”.

Sir Nicholas Soames MP told Newsnight he would vote in favour of the deal and that his other 20 colleagues who had the whip removed would “by and large vote for it”.

Attention has also turned to the Labour party’s own psychodrama and its troubles over the looming meaningful vote, with focus on what MPs in Leave voting seats will opt to do.

However, the party’s John McDonnell said there would be “consequences” for MPs in his party who voted for Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal, but would not say whether that included having the whip removed.

A total of 635 votes will be in play when the deal is debated, which means the government will need at least 320 votes to be certain of a majority.

If every Tory MP who is able to vote also backs the deal, this gives the Government 285 votes — well short of the number required.

The European Council on Thursday agreed unanimously to endorse the deal, which includes plans for a regulatory and customs border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The agreement came at the end of a dramatic day that began with the DUP stating it could not support the deal. Less than four hours later, Mr Johnson announced that he had secured “a great new deal that takes back control” and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker welcomed the deal soon afterwards.

The deal leaves all but a fraction of the withdrawal agreement negotiated with Theresa May intact, with a new political declaration about the future relationship between Britain and the EU. The Northern Ireland backstop is replaced by a new arrangement under which the North will continue to follow EU regulations on goods.

Northern Ireland will leave the EU’s customs union with the rest of the United Kingdom but it will be treated administratively as if it is remaining within it. This means there will be no customs or regulatory border between North and South but some goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be subject to checks.