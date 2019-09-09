Brexit: Johnson tells Varadkar a no-deal Brexit ‘would be a failure’

British prime minister Boris Johnson said in Dublin on Monday morning he wants a Brexit deal by October 18th and that he is undaunted by attempts by the British parliament to block a no-deal exit.

“I’m absolutely undaunted by whatever may take place in parliament,” Mr Johnson said at a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings this morning.

“I think what the British people want us to do is to deliver a deal and to get on and take us out on October 31st.”

Mr Johnson said he was bringing ideas on ways to resolve the backstop but that a breakthrough was unlikely on Monday.

“I have one message that I want to land with you today, Leo, that is I want to find a deal, I want to get a deal,” Mr Johnson said.

“Like you I’ve looked carefully at no-deal, I’ve assessed its consequences both for our country and yours.

“And yes, of course, we could do it, the UK could certainly get through it but be in no doubt that outcome would be a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible,” Mr Johnson said.

“So for the sake of business, for farmers, and millions of ordinary people who are counting on us to use our imagination and creativity to get this done. I want you to know I would overwhelmingly prefer to find an agreement.”

Mr Johnson said it was essential Britain left the EU by the deadline of October 31st. He said it should be possible to do so while preserving the unchecked movement of people and goods across the Irish Border, maintaining the Belfast Agreement and protecting the economic unity of the island of Ireland.

“I think we can achieve these things while allowing the UK to withdraw whole and entire from the EU,” he said.

“Strip away the politics and at the core of each problem you find practical issues that can be resolved with sufficient energy and a spirit of compromise,” Mr Johnson said.

Asked by a reporter if he was bringing forward new proposals today, Mr Johnson replied: “There are an abundance of proposals that we have but I don’t think reasonable to share with you today, we have indicated areas progress needs to be made.

“Be in no doubt we can do it and will address it enthusiastically. Thirty years- I mean 30 days - ought to be enough if we concentrate our minds.”

Mr Johnson said that everyone understands the political sensitivities of the Border. He said: “But also we must allow UK democratic decision to be honoured, I genuinely think it can be done, there is a way forward and I’m delighted it’s been approached in a positive way in Dublin.”

Northern Ireland-only backstop

One of the ideas being considered is a Northern Ireland-only backstop, an all-island regulatory regime which could see Northern Ireland diverging from the rest of the UK. This option has been is been raised by Mr Johnson in recent days.

Mr Varadkar said the backstop is a critical component of the Withdrawal Agreement, unless alternatives are found.

He said no alternatives have yet been received but added he was confident the two leaders could find some common ground today.

“We both agree we have much to discuss, we accept the democratic and sovereign decisions to leave the EU,” he said. “However, in my view, the story of Brexit won’t end if the UK leaves the EU on October 31st or January 31st.

“There is no such thing as a clean break.”

A “no deal [BREXIT]will cause much disruption to Ireland,” Mr Varadkar added. “All issues which we have resolved in the Withdrawal Agreement, agreed by 28 governments.

“We’ll have to deal with issues like tariffs and state aid, ratified by 28 governments.”

Mr Varadkar added that organising trade deals with the US and other governments would be a “Herculean task”.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was “open to all alternatives legally workable but we have not received such to date.

“The Good Friday Agreement is the best example to show that old foes can come together and as co-guarantors of that agreement.

“I look forward to talking to you about how we can restore the institutions in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Varadkar will also want to know how Mr Johnson could pass any revised withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons.

However, a post-Brexit proposal for agrifood has been dismissed as insufficient to replace the backstop by Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As of this point in time my understanding is that the detail of how this would work is yet to be fleshed out.

“But to any extent, to any point, this is something that only covers off a portion of the trade between the United Kingdom and on the island of Ireland and would not be a solution that would deal with all the other issues that we have to manage in terms of the flow of trade and also the protection of the Good Friday Agreement.”