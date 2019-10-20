Brexit: Gove says UK will leave on October 31st, no-deal plans triggered

The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on October 31st despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

The Brexit maelstrom has spun wildly in the past week between the possibility of an orderly exit on October 31st with a deal that Mr Johnson struck on Thursday and a delay after he was forced to ask for an extension late on Saturday.

Mr Johnson’s defeat in the British parliament over the sequencing of the ratification of his deal exposed the prime minister to a law passed by those opposed to a no deal departure, demanding he request a delay until January 31st.

Mr Johnson sent the request note as required, but unsigned, and added another signed letter arguing against what he cast as a deeply corrosive delay. One of his most senior ministers said Britain would still leave the bloc on October 31st.

“We are going to leave by October 31st. We have the means and the ability to do so,” Michael Gove, the minister in charge of no-deal Brexit preparations, told Sky News.

“The risk of leaving without a deal has actually increased because we cannot guarantee that the European Council will grant an extension.

“And that is why I will, later today, be chairing a Cabinet committee meeting, extraordinarily on a Sunday, in order to ensure that the next stage of our exit preparations and our preparedness for no-deal is accelerated.

“It means that we are triggering Operation Yellowhammer.

“It means that we are preparing to ensure that, if no extension is granted, we have done everything possible in order to prepare to leave without a deal.”

Secret documents that MPs forced the UK government to release last month said a no-deal Brexit could lead to rising food and fuel prices, disruption to medical supplies and public disorder.

The UK government said the Operation Yellowhammer “planning assumptions” were a “worst-case scenario”.

Three letters

In yet another twist to the running Brexit drama, Mr Johnson sent three letters to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council.

First, a brief cover note from Britain’s EU envoy explaining that the government was simply complying with the law; second, an unsigned copy of the text that the law, known as the Benn Act, forced him to write; and a third letter in which Mr Johnson said he did not want an extension.

“I have made clear since becoming Prime Minister and made clear to parliament again today, my view, and the Government’s position, that a further extension would damage the interests of the UK and our EU partners, and the relationship between us,” Mr Johnson said in the third letter, signed “Boris Johnson”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons in London on Saturday, during a debate on the Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/AFP/Getty Images.

The EU, which has grappled with the tortuous Brexit crisis since Britons voted 52 per cent -48 per cent to leave in a 2016 referendum, was clearly bewildered by the contradictory signals from London.

Mr Tusk said he had received the request from Mr Johnson and would start consulting EU leaders on how to react.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Johnson that Paris needed swift clarification on the situation after Saturday’s vote, an official at the French presidency told Reuters.

Should that happen, President Tusk will consult all 27 Heads of State & Govt on whether or not we will grant one. Extension can only be granted by unanimity. #Brexit — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 19, 2019

“He (Macron) signalled a delay would be in no one’s interest,” the official said.

It was unlikely that the EU’s 27 remaining member states would refuse Britain’s request, given the impact on all parties of a no-deal Brexit. Diplomats said on Sunday the bloc would play for time rather than rush to decide, waiting to see how things developed in London.

Irish response

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the deal struck between the EU and UK proposes to cement a hard Brexit and contains genuine uncertainty in important areas.

There is nothing to celebrate in the agreement, he told the party’s annual Wolfe Tone commemoration at Bodenstown, Co Kildare.

“This deal is a step away from the finality, or bullet-proof nature claimed for the previous Withdrawal Agreement”.

However Mr Martin said “it does protect key elements of the all-island economy and it gives Northern Ireland a real opportunity to uniquely benefit from access to two large customs unions”.

He took a swipe at Fine Gael which he claimed “has continued to have electoral opportunities as its biggest concern”.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin speaking at the Annual Fianna Fáil Wolfe Tone Commemoration at Bodenstown, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times.

“Literally within hours of the meeting in Liverpool [between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s and British prime minister Boris Johmson]they were out briefing about when an election could be timed. This is exactly what has happened at every moment in the past two years when they thought good Brexit headlines would help.”

Mr Martin said the new consent mechanism “in effect embeds uncertainty into Northern Ireland’s future arrangements. This potentially undermines the ability to attract long-term investment.

“Equally many of the procedures required to implement what is a complex deal in relation to Northern Ireland’s trade with Britain are unproven and have to be developed from scratch.”

He said photo opportunities had replaced proper engagement on the North “and key relationships are at their worst point in over twenty years and the trust which is the foundation for all progress has disappeared”

And he stressed that “We need a new urgency to rebuild the spirit of cooperation which delivered peace on this island”.

Mr Martin also hit out at the British establishment.

He said “the Brexit shambles imposed on these islands and Europe as a whole by a self-regarding and imperially-minded English elite, is a tragedy for all who understand the lessons of the past and believe in the principle of cooperation between peoples and nations.

“It is rooted on an extreme prejudice against rules-based cooperation and a narrow nationalism.”

Brexit law

Mr Johnson won the top job by staking his career on getting Brexit done by October 31st after his predecessor, Theresa May, was forced to delay the departure date twice. Parliament rejected her deal three times, by margins of between 58 and 230 votes.

He had hoped to pass his own newly struck deal at an extraordinary sitting of parliament on Saturday but that was derailed by a legislative booby trap set by a rebel lawmaker concerned that Britain might still drop out without a deal.

Lawmakers voted 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment that called for the legislation around the withdrawal deal to be approved first. This turned Mr Johnson’s planned finale on its head by obliging him to ask the EU for a delay, and increasing the opportunity for opponents to frustrate Brexit.

In his own signed letter to Mr Tusk, Mr Johnson said he was confident that the process of getting the legislation through Britain’s parliament would be completed before October 31st.

Letter written by UK prime minister Boris Johnson to the European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Downing Street/PA Wire.

Former minister Amber Rudd said she and most of the 21 Conservatives kicked out of the ruling party over their bid to block a no-deal Brexit would support the deal and there was “a fragile but sincere coalition of people who want to support it”.

Oliver Letwin, the lawmaker behind Saturday’s amendment, said on Sunday that he believed Mr Johnson could probably get his Brexit deal over the line.

“I am absolutely behind the government now as long as they continue with this bill, continue with the deal. I will support it, I will vote for it,” Mr Letwin told BBC television.

‘Childlike’

The opposition Labour Party accused Mr Johnson of acting as if he was above the law, and said the prime minister could end up in court.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the party would put forward amendments to Mr Johnson’s Brexit legislation, particularly aimed at closing the “trap door” to a no-deal Brexit kicking in at the end of a transition period in December 2020.

“He is being childlike. The law is very clear he should have signed one letter ... If we crash out, because of what he has done with the letters, in 11 days’ time without a deal he bears personal responsibility for that,” Mr Starmer told BBC television.

Asked whether it would end up in court, Mr Starmer said: “I am sure there will be court proceedings.”

Scotland’s highest court is due to consider on Monday a legal challenge that had sought to force Mr Johnson to comply with the Benn Act.

Under that law, Mr Johnson was obliged to write to the EU seeking a delay if parliament had not approved either a withdrawal deal or a no-deal exit by October 19th.

The court said earlier this month that government lawyers had given formal legal statements that he would abide by the law and that it would be a serious matter if he did not.

Mr Starmer also said an election was inevitable.

–Reuters