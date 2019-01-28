Brexit: EU open to ‘alternative arrangements’ to backstop

The EU is open to “alternative arrangements” to the Irish backstop – as cited in a key British legislative proposal on the Brexit treaty – but for now no such alternatives exist, a senior EU negotiator said on Monday.

Referring to an amendment to Brexit legislation proposed by a supporter of British prime minister Theresa May, Sir Graham Brady, who wants “alternative arrangements”, deputy chief EU negotiator Sabine Weyand said that the withdrawal agreement already contained that possibility.

“We are open to alternative arrangements” on the Irish Border, she told a conference. “The problem with the Brady amendment is that it does not spell out what they are.

“It’s not a criticism of them because they don’t exist.”

However, she urged British politicians not to view the backstop, which would keep the UK in a customs arrangement with the EU until a better way is found to avoid checks on the Border, as pre-judging how a better trade deal may be struck:

“The backstop is not a prerequisite for the future relationship,” she said. “We are open to alternative proposals.”

She also said if and when EU leaders discuss delaying Brexit by agreeing to extend negotiations, they “will require certain elements of information . . . and one of them is the purpose of extension”.

“They would want to be reassured about that at the end of the extension there will be clarity,” she said. “The idea of going into serial extensions is not very popular on the EU side.”

Ms Weyand also said she was unsure the UK would be able to handle the consequences of leaving the EU without a deal.

She said a no-deal Brexit would be “the most costly version of Brexit for everyone concerned but we [the EU] also think we can handle it. I’m less sure about the UK side.”

Amendments

Meanwhile, Downing Street has refused to say which Brexit amendments it could support in the series of votes on Tuesday.

The House of Commons will consider amendments to a motion on the prime minister’s Brexit plan on Tuesday evening, some seeking to avert a no-deal departure and others trying to water down the backstop.

On Sunday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there would be no change to the backstop.

Mr Coveney said the backstop was already a compromise and a review mechanism had already been stitched into it.

However, The Irish Times reported on Monday morning that the Government would be willing to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement if the UK wanted to stay in a permanent customs union with the EU or allowed Northern Irish specific measures to avoid a hard border.

It will be down to speaker John Bercow which amendments are selected for a vote on Tuesday.

Any successful amendments will not have the force of law, but will carry heavy political weight as a signal to Downing Street and Brussels of what kind of Brexit MPs are likely to approve.

Asked which ones the government might back, Mrs May’s spokesman said it was impossible to say before they were selected. “We’ll have to see which amendments are chosen before any of those decisions can be taken,” he said.– Agencies