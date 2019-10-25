Brexit: EU likely to delay by three months, says Javid

Ambassadors of the EU27 are expected on Friday morning to set in train the process to endorse a three-month Brexit extension to January 31st to allow the UK House of Commons to complete scrutiny of Brexit legislation.

The British government expects the EU to delay Brexit by three months, says chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European council, told British prime minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Wednesday his reasons for “recommending the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension”.

The debate among the EU27 is whether to follow Tusk’s lead and offer a three-month delay that could be terminated following ratification of the deal, or seek to put pressure on MPs with a shorter extension, an idea raised by France’s president, Emmanuel Macron.

The not-unexpected announcement on Thursday night by Boris Johnson of a timeframe for the debate and a subsequent election in December is unlikely to affect the ambassadors’ decision, not least because of the uncertainty about whether the British prime minister can get his plans approved by MPs.

The process may well get stretched out into January, and EU leaders will not want to be seen to force an unnecessary no-deal exit.

I have written to Jeremy Corbyn: this Parliament must get Brexit done now or a NEW Parliament must get Brexit done so the country can move on pic.twitter.com/PekfFRsR9F — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 24, 2019

Diplomats in Brussels suggest there are still some lingering doubts about whether the French will block an emerging consensus to agree the British extension request as it stands.

General election

Mr Javid said Britain was stuck in a “zombie parliament” and that the nation needed to put end to its dysfunction through a general election.

He says the Conservatives will ask parliament again and again to back an early general election if the opposition fails to support a snap poll in a vote on Monday.

“We’re going to bring a vote forward for a general election on Monday,” he told LBC radio.

“If Labour does not support that vote, then we will continue to ask for a general election and bring a vote again and bring a vote again.”

It comes as the British government cancelled Mr Javid’s budget planned for November 6th.

Opposition parties have signalled that they will deny him the two-thirds majority he needs for it. The British prime minister said he would give MPs until November 6th to scrutinise the withdrawal agreement Bill if they agree to an election.

“The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable with parliament and say if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12th,” Mr Johnson told the BBC.

Jeremy Corbyn said he would wait for the European Council’s decision on the extension before saying how Labour would vote on the general election motion.

“Take no-deal off the table and we will absolutely support an election. I’ve been calling an election ever since the last one because this country needs one in order to deal with all the social injustices, but no-deal must be taken off the table,” he said.

EU leaders could grant an extension until January 31st but agree, as they did last April, that the UK could leave earlier if the Brexit deal is ratified. Or they could offer a short extension of a few weeks to allow the deal to be ratified at Westminster but agree to extend it until the end of January if parliament rejects the withdrawal agreement. – Additional reporting from Reuters