Brexit: EU and UK agree ‘main details’ of withdrawal agreement

The EU and UK have agreed the main details of a Brexit withdrawal agreement, including a mechanism to guarantee that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

The draft deal is to be put to the UK cabinet at 2pm tomorrow, with Downing Street confirming a meeting will then take place.

“Cabinet will meet at 2pm tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps,” a spokesman said. “Cabinet ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting.”

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is understood to have briefed EU commissioners on the emerging agreement on Tuesday afternoon.

The agreement involves the UK remaining in a customs union with the EU for a period after Brexit and specific other measures to ensure no border checks are needed on the island of Ireland.

The arrangement on the future backstop was first reported by The Irish Times last week.

The backstop is an insurance policy written into the withdrawal agreement guaranteeing no harder border on the island of Ireland. It would only be used as a last resort or the default option if the EU and UK cannot reach an overarching free trade deal that would make trade so frictionless that there would be no border between the EU and the UK, including on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Options

Close attention will be paid to the terms on which the UK would be able to leave the customs union, with the deal believed to include three options.

One will be the conclusion of a long-term trade agreement between the EU and UK, the terms of which would guarantee no border checks on trade.

Sources in Dublin believe that the outline agreement offers sufficient guarantees in relation to the Border. However, the specifics of this will be closely examined by all sides and Mrs May will have to win the support of her cabinet, which has been deeply divided when it comes to the best way forward on Brexit.

Earlier, Mrs May told her cabinet that a “small number” of issues remained to be resolved and her de facto deputy David Lidington described a deal as “almost within touching distance”.

The backstop agreed centres on the so-called UK-wide arrangement, where the whole of the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU for a period after Brexit. Specific other measures will be included for Northern Ireland.

The detail of the arrangement will be closely monitored by the DUP, who have objected to anything which would represent a new barrier to trade between the North and Britain. The DUP is key to guaranteeing Mrs May’s government a majority in Westminster.

“We have to wait to see a deal. Our red lines are well known,” a spokeswoman for the DUP said on Tuesday evening.

‘Hard sell’

The party’s deputy leader Nigel Dodds, who said he had not yet seen any draft deal, predicted that the agreement would be a “hard sell” for Mrs May.

“We will judge whatever comes forward by the positions we have already outlined,” he told BBC Radio Ulster from Westminster.

“The crucial issue will be what will happen when it gets to the cabinet, and what happens when it gets to parliament.”

Any deal must “preserve the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”, he added, while saying, “We have many, many friends”.

The key issue in the last few days is understood to have been demands from the other EU members that the UK give sufficient guarantees to ensure its businesses will be operating on a level playing field if the UK remains in the customs union after quitting the bloc.

Responding to the reports that a deal had been agreed, a spokesman for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney stressed that negotiations had not yet been completed.

“We are not commenting on media speculation around the Withdrawal Agreement. Michel Barnier and the Taskforce are charged with negotiating with the UK and we have been in constant communication with them throughout.

“The Brexit negotiations are extremely sensitive and the government will comment further in due course.”

More to follow...