Brexit debate: Boris Johnson urges MPs to support deal

British prime minister Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back his Brexit deal to “move [their] country” on and to avoid the risk of a no-deal departure.

Two crucial votes on Tuesday evening will determine whether the prime minister will be able to live up to his “do or die” commitment to take the UK out of the EU by the October 31st deadline.

Mr Johnson said that Saturday’s Commons defeat meant he had to “accelerate our preparations” for a no-deal.

He told the Commons on Tuesday: “Today, Mr Speaker, we have the opportunity to put all that right because if this house backs this legislation, if we ratify this new deal — which I believe is profoundly in the interest of our whole United Kingdom and our European friends — we can get Brexit done and move our country on.

“And we can de-escalate those no-deal preparations immediately and turn them off next week and instead concentrate on the great enterprise of building a new relationship of the closest co-operation and friendship, as I said on Saturday, with our European neighbours.”

Mr Johnson is battling to get the legislation, called the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, through parliament to try to meet his deadline. MPs have begun debating in the House of Commons.

Earlier, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday that a failure to pass a timetable for getting legislation in place for Britain’s departure from the EU increases the rise of leaving without an agreement.

“Voting down a programme motion has serious implications. It means legislation can drift on and on ... Voting down the programme motion risks handing control over the situation to the European Union and therefore making no deal more likely,” he said before the debate began.

“If the programme motion is passed then we have a clear path to leave the EU with a deal on October 31st. If the programme motion is not passed, and we cannot guarantee having a deal completed by October 31st, there is no guarantee the EU will grant an extension.”

Donald Tusk speaks at the European Parliament on October 22nd, 2019 in Strasbourg. Photograph: Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images

Extension

European council president Donald Tusk earlier reassured MPs that a Brexit extension is still on the table.

French president Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker had applied pressure on MPs with hints that Mr Johnson’s deal is the last and that any further delay may not be granted.

But Mr Tusk said the latest request for an extension to Article 50 should be treated “in all seriousness” as he consults EU leaders over the requested delay and MPs prepare to debate the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

“It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British Parliament decides, or doesn’t decide,” he said in a speech at the council on Tuesday.

“We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to prime minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision.”

The new Brexit deal must also win backing from the European Parliament but its Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, suggested “all problems faced by EU27 nationals in the UK need to be solved” first.

His demands include no citizens being deported from Britain if they miss the deadline for settled status in order to prevent “another Windrush scandal”.

As his time in the top job comes to a close, Mr Juncker said it has “pained” him to spend so much time dealing with Brexit, which he described as “a waste of time and a waste of energy”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier also told the European Parliament that “this is the only possible agreement”, signalling it is the last deal any prime minister can broker.

Failure to get the motion through would open up the prospect that Mr Johnson will be forced to accept another lengthy delay to Britain’s departure — something he has vowed not to do.

The first vote on Tuesday will be on the Bill’s “in principle” second reading, while Labour-backed amendment attempts to secure a customs union and a second referendum could follow.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell was insisting they would not be “wrecking” amendments but a bid to “secure a decent way forward we could all support”.

Despite the opposition of the DUP over arrangements for Northern Ireland, ministers believe they have the support of pro-Leave Labour rebels and former Tory MPs now sitting as Independents who would rather leave with Mr Johnson’s deal than no deal at all.

If they get through the second reading, the British government will hope it gives the momentum to carry through the programme motion as well.

If that passes, under the proposed timetable, the Bill would then move to the committee stage — which will continue on into Wednesday — when MPs will have the opportunity to put down amendments.

These are expected to include attempts to keep the UK more closely aligned with the EU through a customs union and to stage a second referendum.

Both are bitterly opposed by the British government, raising the possibility that it could pull the Bill altogether if either gets through.–PA/Reuters