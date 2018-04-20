Brexit: Britain ‘to protect’ North’s place in UK internal market

Britain said on Friday morning it would protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, following a newspaper report that the European Union had rejected British prime minister Theresa May’s proposals for avoiding a hard Border in Ireland.

“We will protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market,” said a spokesman for the Department for Exiting the EU.

It was reported last night that the EU has rejected British proposals for avoiding a hard Border in Northern Ireland.

A report in the Daily Telegraph said Mrs May’s plan for avoiding a hard Border was subjected to “a systematic and forensic annihilation” at a meeting between senior EU officials and Olly Robbins, the UK’s lead Brexit negotiator.

“It was a detailed and forensic rebuttal. It was made clear that none of the UK’s customs options will work,” a source told the paper.

EU officials said discussions on the Irish Border issue this week had not made notable progress.

Last month, Mrs May said remaining in the EU customs union would “not be compatible with meaningful independent trade policy” and proposed two options for avoiding a hard Border while retaining the ability to set tariffs.

Mrs May has ruled out remaining in a customs union with the EU after Brexit, instead proposing two alternative models.

The first, a “customs partnership” would see Britain collecting tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods entering the country en route to Europe and applying its own tariffs to imported goods destined for the British market.

The Telegraph reports this was rejected by the EU on three grounds - that the EU could not allow a country outside its supervision mechanisms and IT systems to levy duties and that it unfairly placed the burden of collecting tariffs on business.

It was also rejected as implementing the scheme on the EU side of the channel would be too expensive.

‘Customs arrangement’

The second, a “customs arrangement”, envisages technological and administrative measures ensuring that trade with the EU remains frictionless, with additional measures for Northern Ireland such as allowing small traders to operate across the Border unchecked.

This too was rejected by EU states who are said concerned about setting precedents for ‘turning a blind eye’ with countries like Turkey, while it was pointed out that other ideas like having authorised economic operators fell short of what was needed to avoid a hard Border.

A powerful cross-party group of MPs are set to force a vote in the House of Commons next week calling on Mrs May’s government to seek to remain in a customs union with the EU to avoid a hard Border in Ireland.

The motion, which has been tabled by 10 select committee chairmen including Conservatives Nicky Morgan and Sarah Wollaston, will be debated next Thursday.

A vote on the motion will be non-binding but the debate will increase pressure on the British government to keep the customs union option alive following a massive defeat on the issue in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier told French Television the Irish Border question continued to pose a risk of failure for an overall agreement on an orderly Brexit.

Mr Barnier’s aides declined official comment on the British newspaper report. One EU official said British negotiators had put forward ideas which London had first advanced last summer and which had been rejected at the time in Brussels, where EU diplomats called them impractical and a risk to the EU market. - PA / Agencies