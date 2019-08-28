Brexit: Britain’s queen to be asked to suspend parliament ahead of no-deal - reports

Ministers in the UK could move on Wednesday to suspend parliament for up to five weeks, which would prevent MPs from planning legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit, according to reports on Wednesday morning.

Senior sources said a privy council of senior ministers was preparing to meet the queen at Balmoral this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday to set this in motion.

Leaked emails revealed at the weekend that the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, had sought legal advice about proroguing parliament for five weeks from early September, when MPs are already expected to break briefly for party conferences.

I think Boris is trying to provoke a parliamentary rebellion which he will lose on these grounds. Then have an election. Then return with a majority. Then do a deal or a no-deal -- with a majority he can survive either — Pat Leahy (@PatLeahyIT) August 28, 2019

A new session of parliament would then begin with a fresh queen’s speech packed with manifesto-friendly measures on or around October 14th. Such a move would have to be approved by the privy council. It would give MPs little chance for parliamentary manoeuvring, but could just about allow time for a vote on any reworked deal Johnson manages to strike with the EU27, before the crucial European council meeting on October 17th.

One source suggested something like this timetable could be on the agenda at the privy council meeting. Rumours swirled in Westminster that new plans were afoot to stymie MPs efforts to stop deal after it was revealed Sajid Javid, the chancellor, will hold a fast-tracked spending review on the day MPs return to parliament next week, promising a cash boost for schools, hospitals and policing.

The swift timing of the review came as the first major speech by the chancellor was abruptly cancelled by the UK’s Treasury with less than 24 hours’ notice.

A Treasury spokesman said the speech had been cancelled because the one-year spending review, called a spending round, which had been expected to take place later this autumn, was being fast-tracked. - Guardian