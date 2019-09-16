Brexit: Boris Johnson skips press conference near noisy protesters

Boris Johnson skipped a planned press conference with his Luxembourgian counterpart Xavier Bettel, which was set up close to a group of mostly British noisy pro-EUprotesters.

In his absence, Mr Bettel called Brexit a “nightmare” and said it was up to Mr Johnson to find a way out of the impasse.

“Don’t make the EU the bad guy,” Mr Bettel told journalists . Mr Bettel was standing alone at a podium that had been prepared for comments by both leaders, but Mr Johnson left immediately after the meeting amid loud anti-Brexit protest just outside Mr Bettel’s office.

A very animated Mr Bettel drew repeated rounds of applause and cheers as he held no punches in his press conference after his meeting Mr Johnson. “This is a nightmare,” he said. “Imagine you are a European citizen in London, and you don’t know what the future will look like.” He was asked if Mr Johnson would obey the law and about the idea that he might not. Mr Bettel’s response: “This would not happen in Luxembourg.”

Earlier the UK prime minister met European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss Brexit. He held the line that he wouldn’t seek to extend departure from the European Union beyond October 31st , but it was agreed both sides would intensify talks.

Mr Johnson told reporters there wa the good shape of a Brexit deal but it is not necessarily “in the bag”

“Yes there is a good chance of a deal, yes I can see the shape of it, everybody can see roughly what could be done,” Mr Johnson told reporters. “This is a difficult moment, clearly we are very, very keen to do it but I don’t want people to think that it is necessarily in the bag. It isn’t necessarily in the bag, there will be hard work to be done.”

The European Commission said proposals to replace the Irish backstop “have not yet been made” by Mr Johnson.

In a statement following the talks, the commission said: “President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Johnson had a working lunch today in Luxembourg.

“The aim of the meeting was to take stock of the ongoing technical talks between the EU and the UK and to discuss the next steps.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.

“President Juncker underlined the Commission’s continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made.”

Both Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker agreed Brexit talks “needed to intensify”, the UK prime minister also “reiterated that he would not request an extension” and would take the UK out of the EU on October 31st.

The UK’s permanent representative to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, and the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, also entered Luxembourg City’s Le Bouquet Garni restaurant.

Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay and Number 10 negotiator David Frost were also expected to travel to Luxembourg, where Mr Juncker was prime minister for 18 years.

It was their first meeting since Mr Johnson became PM in July, though they have spoken on the phone.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph ahead of the meeting, Mr Johnson said he was working “flat out” for an agreement but that he would force through Brexit even if a deal cannot be reached at the European Council summit next month.

“But be in no doubt that if we cannot get a deal – the right deal for both sides – then the UK will come out anyway,” he added.

The Benn Act passed by the UKs parliament after MPs seized control of Commons business requires Mr Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit process if a deal has not been reached by October 19th.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab suggested the government was still examining the implications of the legislation.

“The UK government is always going to behave lawfully,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“At the same time, the legislation that was required, the surrender bill, is deeply, deeply flawed.”

Downing Street sought to downplay speculation that Monday’s meeting would be a breakthrough moment and Mr Barclay said on Sunday that while there was still “significant work” to do to reach an agreement, a “landing zone” for a deal was in sight.

With Mr Johnson needing to break the deadlock in Parliament, he must find an alternative to the Irish backstop, which aims to prevent a hard border returning to the island of Ireland.

There have been suggestions that the PM is planning an alternative that would keep Northern Ireland more closely aligned with the EU than the rest of the UK.

Mr Juncker, in an interview on German radio, said “time is running out” for an alternative, as he suggested no-deal was unpatriotic.

“If you love your country – and I assume there are still patriots in the UK – you do not want to wish your country such a fate,” he said.

Mr Johnson was due to meet the Luxembourg’s current prime minister, Xavier Bettel, for further talks in the afternoon. –PA