Brexit: Boris Johnson has undermined trust in UK, says EU

Boris Johnson has undermined the EU’s trust in the British government with his plans to break international law by breaching the painstakingly negotiated agreement on Northern Ireland, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said.

Within minutes of the UK government publishing the internal market Bill, which has clauses negating key aspects of the withdrawal agreement signed by the prime minister last year, the EU’s most senior official tweeted a statement condemning the move.

“Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement,” wrote Dr von der Leyen. “This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations.”

The comments suggest publication of the Bill will have a direct impact on the trade and security negotiations taking place in London. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, arrived earlier on Wednesday to take part in discussions, and is due to meet his British counterpart, David Frost, for dinner.

The EU has repeatedly insisted that full implementation of the withdrawal agreement is a precondition for any trade and security deal with the UK.

With tensions high, the commission’s vice-president Maros Sefcovic has sought an extraordinary meeting of the joint committee he chairs with Michael Gove, the minister for the cabinet office, “as soon as possible” to force the UK to respond to EU concerns over the internal market Bill.

He had spoken to Mr Gove in what was said to be a tense call following an admission by the Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis on Tuesday that the UK would be breaching international law.

Mr Sefcovic said: “I expressed our strong concerns and sought strong assurances that the UK will fully and timely comply with the withdrawal agreement, including the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. ”

Mr Gove is said to have “explained the limited and reasonable steps being introduced to create a safety net that removes any ambiguity and ensures that the government is always able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland”, but Mr Sefcovic wants a face-to-face meeting to allow the UK to elaborate its position.

Mr Gove said he hoped the committee discussions would reach “a satisfactory conclusion”.

Food imports

The latest clash came as a row erupted over UK food standards. UK government sources claim “veiled threats” were made during recent negotiations not to licence UK food manufacturers for imports to the bloc.

If the UK was not on the “third country list” of states whose food standards were high enough to be fit for import into the EU it would cause huge problems in Northern Ireland, the sources said.

According to the Sun, Brussels threatened to disrupt movement of food between Britain and Northern Ireland as part of negotiations.

It is claimed by the UK that Mr Barnier had sought to leverage the European Commission’s power to withhold approval of the UK’s regime during the trade and security talks, and that this had prompted the prime minister to look for ways to undermine the withdrawal agreement through the internal market Bill.

The claim has been branded “fake news” by one senior MEP amid growing outrage over the prime minister’s plans to renege on the withdrawal agreement.

Nathalie Loiseau, a former French minister for EU affairs, who sits on a committee of MEPs co-ordinating the European Parliament’s position on trade talks with the UK, said she feared Brexiteers were looking for a reason to blow up the current talks. “Do you want us to lose patience and slam the door and leave?” she asked.

The UK was expected to use the internal market Bill to redefine the Northern Ireland protocol rules on state aid. It objects to elements of the protocol that would require London to notify Brussels of any subsidies it provides to companies in Britain that sell products in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the government will commit to EU state aid rules in Northern Ireland but in talks is pushing the EU to confirm that they do not apply to goods made in Britain.

On Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Office said: “Specifically these provisions within the UKIM Bill will ensure that businesses based in Northern Ireland have true ‘unfettered access’ to the rest of the United Kingdom, without paperwork and ensure that there is no legal confusion about the fact that, while Northern Ireland will remain subject to the EU’s state aid regime for the duration of the protocol, GB will not be subject to EU rules in this area.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who negotiated the special Northern Ireland protocol with Mr Johnson in a summit last October, said he hoped the changes proposed were just more “brinksmanship” and “sabre rattling” but “I don’t think we can assume it’s that”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he planned to raise the Government’s “very strong concerns” about the move in a call with Mr Johnson on Wednesday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Loiseau said the UK’s suggestion of threats coming from Mr Barnier was a fresh example of “disinformation and fake news related to Brexit”.

“I’m not in Boris Johnson’s head, but what’s taking place right now is fake news. You’ll remember a few days ago, this rumour that the 27 [EU member states] would withdraw their confidence in Michel Barnier, which was completely invented.

“Then you have the British prime minister saying that a no-deal could be a good solution for the UK. Everybody knows it’s not real. It’s a man-made catastrophe.”

In EU capitals there is strong suspicion the UK government is seeking to present itself as willing to head for a no-deal outcome in order to achieve its main negotiating goals in the trade and security talks.

France’s trade minister, Franck Riester, told the Financial Times a free trade deal was still possible. “There’s a game of bluff going on,” he said. “We’ll try to stay calm and serene but firmly behind the line of the EU27.” – Guardian