Brexit: Amendment to delay vote on deal passed

British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would not negotiate a delay to Brexit, after MPs backed a proposal to withhold approval for his agreement until formal ratification legislation has passed.

If a deal is not approved by parliament by the end of Saturday, Mr Johnson is required by law to ask the European Union for a three-month delay to Brexit.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so,” Mr Johnson told parliament after the vote.

“I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I have told everyone else in the last 88 days that I have served as prime minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy.”

In a special Saturday sitting, the Commons voted by 322 to 306 – a majority 16 – in favour of the amendment by the former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin withholding approval until legislation to implement the deal is in place.

Sir Oliver, one of the MPs to have the Tory whip withdrawn after rebelling on Brexit, said it was an “insurance policy” intended to ensure the UK cannot “crash out” of the EU on October 31st without a deal.

Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, if he does not have agreement on a deal on Saturday, the prime minister is required to seek a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process until the end of January.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned Mr Johnson he could not ignore the provisions of the Benn Act. “It’s an emphatic decision by this House that has declined to back the prime minister’s deal today and clearly voted to stop a no-deal crash-out from the European Union,” he said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London on Saturday.

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn told Parliament his MPs would “not be duped” into supporting the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal. Photograph: UK parliamentary recordng unit

“The Prime Minister must now comply with the law. He can no longer use the threat of a no-deal crash-out to blackmail members to support his sell-out deal.”

The Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 MPs voted to pass the Letwin amendment, after the party rejected Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal on Thursday.

In a speech to the Commons, the DUP politician Sammy Wilson said that the agreement cut off Northern Ireland from the country “to which we belong”.

“We will not give in to this agreement which we believe does damage to our part of the United Kingdom and which will lead to the focus of attention away from London, towards Dublin.

“Because don’t forget we will be tied into an arrangement where the laws for Northern Ireland are made in Brussels, the British government will have no input, the Stormont government will have no interest – so we move towards a united Ireland.”

The @Europarl_EN's Brexit Steering Group will consider the outcome of today's vote for the Letwin amendment on Monday. Whatever happens next, the marches outside the Parliament show just how important a close EU - UK future relationship is. — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 19, 2019

Should that happen, President Tusk will consult all 27 Heads of State & Govt on whether or not we will grant one. Extension can only be granted by unanimity. #Brexit — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 19, 2019

On the Letwin amendment, he said: “We would be failing in our duty if we do not use every strategy which is available to try and give guarantees, changes and alterations which will safeguard the interests of the United Kingdom, our constituents and the interests we represent.”

The Scottish National Party leader at Westminster Ian Blackford said that if Mr Johnson acted as if we was “above the law”, he would find himself in court.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: “The most urgent thing right now is the prime minister complies with the law.”

European reaction

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, reacting to the MPs’ vote to delay a decision on Mr Johnson’s deal said: “The European Union and United Kingdom made a Withdrawal Agreement last Thursday that defends Ireland’s interests. The House of Commons voted today to defer a decision on whether or not to ratify that agreement.

“To date, no request for an extension has been made by the UK Government. Should that happen, President Tusk will consult with all 27 Heads of State & Government on whether or not we will grant one. An extension can only be granted by unanimity.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said Saturday’s vote at Westminster will “do nothing” to allay the Brexit fears of workers, businesses or farmers.

“Today we have witnessed more farce and dysfunction in the British ‘House of Chaos’. What happened today has nothing to do with Ireland, our interests, our economy or our agreements. No one should be under any illusion about that.

“Today’s antics and bluster will not allay the fears of Irish workers, business or agri foods producers and our border communities. The majority of the people of the north did not consent to Brexit. It is being foisted on them against their democratic wishes. Sinn Féin will continue to work to defend Ireland from the worst impacts of Brexit and ensure there will be no hard border, no unionist veto and that the Good Friday Agreement will be protected.”

Brexit co-ordinator for the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt, said the parliament’s Brexit steering group would consider the outcome of the Commons’ vote on the Letwin amendment on Monday. He added that “Whatever happens next, the marches outside the Parliament show just how important a close EU - UK future relationship is”.

Shortly after the Commons put the prime minister under a legal obligation to seek an extension, a spokeswoman for the European commission called for clarification from Downing Street. “The European commission takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin amendment, meaning that the withdrawal agreement itself was not put to vote today,” she said.

“It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible.”

It will be up to the heads of state and government to approve any request, a process that will be organised by Donald Tusk, the president of the European council. A spokesman for Mr Tusk declined to comment. Ambassadors for the EU27 will meet on Sunday morning to discuss the latest developments.

Meaningful vote

The speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he would rule on Monday if he will allow the government to put forward a vote on Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal. There is a convention in parliament that the same question cannot be put twice during the same session. The government had tried to get lawmakers to approve the deal on Saturday but MPs instead backed a proposal to withhold support for the deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the government planned to put the deal to a debate and meaningful vote on Monday.

MPs asked Mr Bercow if this was permitted, to which he responded: “I will reflect on it and give what I hope is a fully considered ruling on this matter on Monday. I will do so of course having taken advice in appropriate quarters.

“The government is not the arbiter of what is orderly.”

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who brought the case which led to Mr Johnson’s suspension of Parliament being ruled unlawful, said they would continue to pursue the Prime Minister through the court to enforce the Benn Act. “We’re back in court on Monday morning and it will be possible then to secure the court’s assistance if the Prime Minister has flouted the law and the promises he gave to the court,” she told the Commons.

Ministers have signalled that they will press ahead with plans to table the legislation next week with a view to securing the UK’s departure by the end of the month.

Protest

A large crowd gathered outside parliament after marching across central London demanding a referendum on Mr Johnson’s deal. Parliament Square was full of singing protesters waving EU and British flags as tens of thousands more packed Whitehall – the road between Parliament and Trafalgar Square which houses government buildings. They carried banners calling for a second referendum and chanted “Object to Brexit”.

EU supporters march as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

Thousands of people in central London, taking part in a People’s Vote march, calling for a second referendum on Brexit. Photograph: UK broadcasters’ pool/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold placards and EU and UK flags at a march by the People’s Vote organisation in central London. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Images

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has alleged she received “frightening” abuse from anti-Brexit protesters shortly after MPs voted to delay a vote on Boris Johnson’s deal. Footage posted to social media showed both Mrs Leadsom and her Cabinet colleagues Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove being heckled by People’s Vote demonstrators as they left the House of Parliament under police escort. Boos and shouts of “shame on you” were directed at Mrs Leadsom as she walked down the street surrounded by officers.

Similarly, demonstrators could be heard shouting “shame” as Mr Rees-Mogg and his young son passed the protesters on London’s Millbank, while police could be heard urging people to leave Mr Gove alone.

Earlier former prime minister Theresa May told the House of Commons she would vote for Mr Johnson’s agreement with the EU, even though it sets up a border in the Irish Sea, something she pledged never to accept. There had been speculation that she might not back it for that reason. “If you don’t want no deal, you have to vote for a deal,” she told the House of Commons.

Former prime minister Theresa May speaking during the debate. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

“If you want to deliver Brexit, if you want to keep faith with the British people, if you want this country to move forward, then vote for the deal today.”

Sir Oliver earlier said that if parliament backed the amendment “we can be secure in the knowledge that the UK will have requested an extension tonight, which if granted can be used if and to the extent necessary, and only the extent necessary, to prevent a no-deal exit.”

