Brexit: Amendment to delay approval of deal passed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would not negotiate a delay to Brexit, after lawmakers backed a proposal to withhold approval for his agreement until formal ratification legislation has passed.

If a deal is not approved by parliament by the end of Saturday, Johnson is required by law to ask the European Union for a three-month delay to Brexit.

“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so,” Mr Johnson told parliament after the vote.

“I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I have told everyone else in the last 88 days that I have served as prime minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy.”

In a special Saturday sitting, the Commons voted by 322 to 306 - a majority 16 - in favour of the amendment by the former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin withholding approval until legislation to implement the deal is in place.

Sir Oliver, one of the MPs to have the Tory whip withdrawn after rebelling on Brexit, said it was an “insurance policy” intended to ensure the UK cannot “crash out” of the EU on October 31st without a deal.

Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, if he does not have agreement on a deal on Saturday, the prime minister is required to seek a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process until the end of January.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned Mr Johnson he could not ignore the provisions of the Benn Act. “It’s an emphatic decision by this House that has declined to back the Prime Minister’s deal today and clearly voted to stop a no-deal crash-out from the European Union,” he said.

“The Prime Minister must now comply with the law. He can no longer use the threat of a no-deal crash-out to blackmail members to support his sell-out deal.”

The SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford said that if Mr Johnson acted as if we was “above the law”, he would find himself in court.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: “The most urgent thing right now is the Prime Minister complies with the law.”

The European Commissions’ chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva urged the Government “to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible”.

The speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he would rule on Monday if he will allow the government to put forward a vote on Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal. There is a convention in parliament that the same question cannot be put twice during the same session. The government had tried to get lawmakers to approve the deal on Saturday but lawmakers instead backed a proposal to withhold support for the deal until formal ratification legislation has passed. H

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the government planned to put the deal to a debate and vote on Monday.

“I will reflect on it and give what I hope is a fully considered ruling on this matter on Monday. I will do so of course having taken advice in appropriate quarters,” Mr Bercow told parliament, when asked by lawmakers whether this was allowed. “The government is not the arbiter of what is orderly.”

Ministers have signalled that they will press ahead with plans to table the legislation next week with a view to securing Britain’s departure by the end of the month.

A large crowd gathered outside parliament after marching across central London demanding a referendum on Mr Johnson’s deal. Parliament Square was full of singing protesters waving EU and British flags as tens of thousands more packed Whitehall - the road between Parliament and Trafalgar Square which houses government buildings. They carried banners calling for a second referendum and chanted “Object to Brexit”.

Former prime minister Theresa May said she will vote for Boris Johnson’s agreement with the EU, even though it sets up a border in the Irish Sea, something she pledged never to accept. There had been speculation that she might not back it for that reason. “If you don’t want no deal, you have to vote for a deal,” she told the House of Commons.

“If you want to deliver Brexit, if you want to keep faith with the British people, if you want this country to move forward, then vote for the deal today.”

Mr Letwin earlier said that if parliament backed the amendment “we can be secure in the knowledge that the UK will have requested an extension tonight, which if granted can be used if and to the extent necessary, and only the extent necessary, to prevent a no-deal exit.”

