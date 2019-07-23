Boris Johnson wins Conservative Party leadership contest

Boris Johnson has been elected as the new leader of the British Conservative Party and is now poised to become prime minister.

Members of the Tory Party chose Mr Johnson over his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, the foreign secretary. The result of the contest was announced at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in London with Mr Johnson winning 92,153 votes (66 per cent) to Mr Hunt’s 46,656 votes (34 per cent).

Mr Johnson first thanked Mr Hunt, who he said had been friendly and good natured during the leadership contest. He also thanked “above all” outgoing prime minister Theresa May for her service.

Mr Johnson said there will be people who will question the wisdom of the Tory members who elected him but, to cheers from the crowd, he vowed to carry out the “mantra” of his campaign: deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Johnson’s victory could spark more government resignations from MPs and ministers opposed to his leadership.

No-deal Brexit

Justice secretary David Gauke resigned while the leadership announcement was under way. Mr Gauke had said he believed there were “parliamentary mechanisms” that could prevent a no-deal Brexit which would “not necessarily” involve bringing down a Johnson administration.

Chancellor Philip Hammond had also given notice that he would resign rather than serve under Mr Johnson.

Skills minister Anne Milton resigned from the Tory front bench shortly before the result of the leadership contest was announced on Tuesday morning. She said she had “grave concerns” about leaving the EU without a deal.

On Monday, Alan Duncan quit as Foreign Office minister at Mr Johnson’s expected victory, predicting a “crisis of government” under the new prime minister.

Mr Johnson has said he will ask all members of his cabinet to pledge support for his policy of leaving the EU on October 31st, with or without a deal. But former prime minister Tony Blair said he does not believe Mr Johnson will take the risk of pursuing a no-deal Brexit against the will of Parliament.

“My strong belief is that Boris Johnson will not dare try to take Britain out with no deal when Parliament will have voted against it and with no endorsement from the British people. I mean you’d be more than reckless to take that risk,” Mr Blair told The Irish Times.

Bertie Ahern

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that he does not think Boris Johnson “has a hope in hell” of making the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

Mr Ahern also told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam show that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will have to establish a relationship with the new Prime Minister and should seek an early meeting. “This goes beyond Brexit, it’s in the interest of the country.”

Ministers opposed to Mr Johnson’s “do or die” pledge to pull the UK out of the EU on October 31st, even if there is no deal in place, could leave before Mrs May formally gives up the premiership on Wednesday afternoon.

European Commission deputy head Frans Timmerman said on Tuesday morning that the EU would stick to the withdrawal agreement. “The United Kingdom reached an agreement with the European Union and the European Union will stick to that agreement,” Mr Timmermans said referring to Mr Johnson’s’ repeated promises to renegotiate the deal, which has stalled in the UK parliament.

He said a no deal Brexit would be a “tragedy” for the EU and Britain.