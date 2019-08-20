Boris Johnson wants EU to ‘look at reality’ on Brexit backstop, Tory chair says

The European Union needs to show flexibility over the Irish Border backstop because the issue of whether Britain leaves the bloc with or without a deal is now mainly up to Brussels, the Conservative party chairman has said.

James Cleverly on Tuesday said UK prime minister Boris Johnson was asking the EU to “look at reality”.

“The decision as to whether we leave with or without a deal is largely now in the hands of European Union negotiators,” he told Sky News, adding that the EU’s insistence on the backstop was the main sticking point in reaching a deal.

Mr Johnson on Monday told Ireland and the EU that alternative guarantees to avoid Border checks could be inserted into the withdrawal agreement but the backstop must be removed.

However, Dublin was cool on the proposals last night. While the Government issued no formal response, two senior sources played down the significance of the British initiatives and said that the position had not changed, that the Brexit withdrawal agreement could not be renegotiated.

Mr Cleverly told the BBC that “negotiations only work if people are willing to move and be adaptable” and that what Mr Johnson is asking the EU to do “is look at reality”.

‘Sticking point’

“The withdrawal agreement, because of the backstop, has been rejected by the House of Commons three times and it’s been very very clear that that is the sticking point, but without that there is a good chance of getting a deal through the House and that’s what the prime minister has said he wants to do.”

He added: “We’re making it very very clear we want a deal, but if that is not possible, if the EU are unable or unwilling to make a concession like this then we are going to leave on 31st October that has got to be what happens, that’s what we’ve committed to, that’s what we are going to do.”

Mr Johnson spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the telephone for almost an hour last night and later released a letter he had sent Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, the group of EU leaders.

Senior sources in Dublin also pointed to the lack of any detail in Mr Johnson’s letter about how a hard border could be avoided, or what the nature of any alternative guarantees could be.

Mr Johnson reiterated British opposition to the backstop, the legal guarantee that the North will continue to follow EU rules and standards if no new trade deal is agreed in order to avoid a hard border.

‘Reckless’

Independent MP Luciana Berger, who co-ordinated a letter calling for MPs’ recall to parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, branded Mr Johnson’s plans as “incredibly reckless”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s very clear that the prime minister is taking us down a path which is reckless.

“Every day something else comes out and in fact the letter that you refer to was put together before the project Yellowhammer report was leaked and so there’s even more reason now that parliament should reconvene in order that we can hold the prime minister and his Government to account on all the plans that they are pursuing which are incredibly reckless.”

Ms Berger said there was no democratic mandate for a no-deal Brexit, adding: “We now have 72 days until Brexit and yet on the current timetable the House of Commons is due to sit for just less than 30 of that and I think the question that the country is asking is: ‘Why isn’t parliament in session now?’ I think the country wants to see parliament reconvene.”