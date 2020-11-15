Boris Johnson told to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday – a fresh setback after infighting amongst his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos in recent days.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesman for Mr Johnson – who was hospitalised with Covid-19 earlier this year – said. “The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Mr Johnson met with a group of politicians in Downing Street on Thursday that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who subsequently developed Covid-19 symptoms and has tested positive.

The British leader had been hoping to seize back the initiative after the recent drama in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson’s office said on Friday that Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s most powerful adviser and a fellow veteran of the Brexit referendum, will stop working for him next month.

Negotiations with Brussels over a post-Brexit trade deal are reaching a climax ahead of the December 31st expiry of Britain’s transition period with the European Union. Mr Johnson also has to decide his next move on England’s coronavirus restrictions after he ordered a four-week lockdown due to end on December 2nd.

Mr Johnson had to enter intensive care in hospital in April of this year due to coronavirus.

The prime minister was admitted to hospital early that month with persistent symptoms of the virus and was moved into intensive care after he experienced difficulty breathing. – Reuters