Boris Johnson to suspend parliament in no-deal Brexit manoeuvre

Boris Johnson is set to suspend the UK parliament for at least a month in order to curtail the efforts of MPs hoping to pass legislation to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31st.

MPs will return next week after their summer break but parliament is expected to be suspended for longer than usual during the party conference season and ahead of a fresh Queen’s Speech, scheduled for October 14th.

Senior Downing Street officials confirmed that parliament would return on September 3rd “as timetabled” but would probably be suspended again early the following week, possibly on September 9th or 10th. It will not return until October 14th.

Mr Johnson rejected claims that the move was designed to block MPs from considering ways to thwart his Brexit plans. The British prime minister said it was “completely untrue” that Brexit was the motivation for the decision, insisting it was time for a new session of parliament to set out his “exciting agenda”.

But House of Commons speaker John Bercow joined a chorus of outrage over the plan, saying he had not been consulted about the move, which he labelled a “constitutional outrage”.

“However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country,” he said.

Mr Bercow said that “at this early stage in his premiership, the prime minister should be seeking to establish rather than undermine his democratic credentials and indeed his commitment to parliamentary democracy”.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has written to all Tory MPs laying out his plans to suspend parliament and hold a Queen's Speech on 14 October. pic.twitter.com/tSkxfKvslz — Emilio Casalicchio (@e_casalicchio) August 28, 2019

It would be a constitutional outrage if Parliament were prevented from holding the government to account at a time of national crisis. Profoundly undemocratic. — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) August 28, 2019

By suspending Parliament to force through a No Deal, Boris Johnson and the Government would remove the voice of the people. It is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action which the @LibDems will strongly oppose. https://t.co/MDxstRXTHM — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) August 28, 2019 So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy. https://t.co/68lFnEgiyr — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 28, 2019 Boris Johnson is aiming for a coup against parliament. Against you the voters and your political representatives. For a disastrous No Deal where the only one to benefit is Trump https://t.co/4sz76f0FbP pic.twitter.com/DWamMw3Nhn — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) August 28, 2019

I think Boris is trying to provoke a parliamentary rebellion which he will lose on these grounds. Then have an election. Then return with a majority. Then do a deal or a no-deal -- with a majority he can survive either — Pat Leahy (@PatLeahyIT) August 28, 2019

Mr Johnson had failed to rule out proroguing parliament several times and insisted that “politicians don’t get to choose which public votes they respect”. A cross-party agreement was struck on Tuesday to bring forward legislation next week that would force Mr Johnson to request another extension to Article 50.

‘Outrageous’

Extending the traditional break of around three weeks for party conference season to up to five weeks will focus the minds of MPs who wish to take control of the House of Commons to introduce a bill to force Mr Johnson’s hand on Brexit.

With parliament due to return just five days before the next EU Council meeting – a make or break moment for Mr Johnson’s hopes of striking a new Brexit deal – there would still be enough time for a new Brexit deal to make it through the Commons, but unlikely to be enough for opposition and backbench MPs to pass legislation.

Dominic Grieve, the former Conservative attorney general, described Mr Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament as “deeply questionable” and “pretty outrageous”.

“Normally when we prorogue parliament, it’s for about 5-6 days maximum between sessions so I think this is pretty unprecedented,” he told the BBC.

Mr Grieve, who is campaigning against no deal, described it as “an attempt to govern without parliament” and suggested Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will bring forward a no-confidence vote in the Johnson government next week.

“I think we’ll move very quickly to a vote of no confidence in the government ... I think it is more likely because if it is impossible to prevent prorogation, then I think it’s going to be very difficult for people like myself to keep confidence in the government and I can well see why the leader of the opposition would wish to table a motion of no confidence.”

A Queen’s Speech, which marks the opening of a new parliamentary session, is set to take place on October 14th and will be confirmed by a meeting of the Privy Council at Balmoral with the queen on Wednesday. This will allow the Johnson government to set out a new legislative agenda ahead of a potential election.

Pound falls

The pound fell sharply on Wednesday morning, and was recently trading back below $1.22 as investors reassessed the likelihood of a no-deal exit at the end of October.

Sterling was 1 per cent lower against the US dollar, and was down by a similar margin against the common currency at €1.0970.

The pound has slightly recovered from near-historic lows in the latter half of this month as investors have broadly welcomed opposition plans to frustrate a no-deal exit, however Wednesday’s move highlights how skittish international markets are over the prospect of a disorderly exit.

UK government bonds, often seen by investors as a safe haven in times of market and geopolitical stress, rallied. The yield on the 10-year UK gilt, which moves in the opposite direction of its price, fell three basis points to 0.472 per cent. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019