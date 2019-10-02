Boris Johnson to set out a ‘fair and reasonble’ Brexit compromise

Boris Johnson is to unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union and say that, if Brussels does not engage with it, Britain will stop talking and leave on October 31st without a deal.

In his closing speech to the Conservative party annual conference, the prime minister will stick to his hard line on Brexit, offering the party faithful details of what he will describe as his “fair and reasonable compromise”.

With less than a month left until the UK is due to leave the EU, the future is uncertain and it could leave with a deal or without one - or not leave at all.

“My friends, I am afraid that after 3½ years, people are beginning to feel that they are being taken for fools. They are beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don’t want Brexit delivered at all,” he will say, according to extracts released by his office.

“Let’s get Brexit done on October 31st so in 2020 our country can move on.”

In a strategy that will define the future of Brexit, the EU and his premiership, Johnson is betting he can get enough concessions from Brussels to persuade Brexit supporters in the British parliament to ratify any deal.

The EU has repeatedly asked Britain to come up with “legal and operational” proposals for the changes Johnson wants to a deal that his predecessor Theresa May negotiated with the bloc last year.

“This is the moment of truth,” Conservative chairman James Cleverly said, adding that the EU must see the need to compromise if it wanted to avoid a no-deal Brexit - which would mean no measures to soften the sudden rupture of trade and cooperation agreements that have been in force for decades.

Following its rejection three times by parliament, Mr Johnson has demanded changes to the withdrawal agreement reached by Mrs May with Brussels, especially over new arrangements for the border between Northern Ireland and the State.

But weeks of talks since Mr Johnson took power have made little headway, and British officials described the proposal to be unveiled on Wednesday as a final offer.