Boris Johnson to meet new EC president in Downing Street

British prime minister Boris Johnson will meet new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks in Downing Street on Wednesday.

He is expected to press home his desire to reach a free trade agreement with the EU by the end of December 2020, when the transition period is set to end.

Mr Johnson has insisted he will not push back the deadline, but critics claim that the timescale is too tight to reach a new deal.

Their meeting, the first since she took office, will also be attended by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Number 10 said Mr Johnson will underline that the forthcoming negotiations will be based on an ambitious free trade agreement, and not on alignment.

Brussels insisted on Monday that trade talks would not be on the agenda at the meeting.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the meeting would “set the scene” for the Brexit process, but in order to launch trade talks the European Council — made up of the 27 remaining EU nations — would need to approve a mandate “and we are not at that stage yet”.

“This is not a meeting that will go into the details of the trade negotiation per se,” he added.

Meanwhile, MPs will continue to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) on Wednesday in the second day of its committee stage.

On Tuesday, Mr Barclay insisted the government would stick to its EU departure timetable after facing calls to guarantee the UK will leave with a trade agreement.

The Cabinet minister said the Conservatives had committed in their manifesto to not extend the implementation period beyond December 2020.

Mr Barclay expressed confidence in negotiating a trade agreement with the EU in the 11-month transition, but did not rule out a no-deal arrangement.

Clause 33 of the WAB seeks to prohibit ministers from trying to extend the implementation period, which would begin once the UK leaves the EU on January 31.

Labour said the WAB is a “bad deal” for the UK and called on the Government to come forward with proposals to show how it will avoid the “catastrophe of no-deal at the end of this year”. – PA