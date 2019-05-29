Boris Johnson to be summonsed over claims made before Brexit referendum

British politician Boris Johnson will be summonsed to court to face accusations of misconduct in public office for comments made in the run-up to the EU referendum.

The front-runner to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader is accused of lying when he said the UK gave the EU £350 million a week in a private prosecution by campaigner Marcus Ball.

Lawyers representing Mr Ball lodged an application to summons Mr Johnson to court, claiming he had deliberately misled the public during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016 and then repeated the statement during the 2017 general election.

A written ruling on the matter was given by District Judge Margot Coleman at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted,” she said.

“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment. - Bloomberg

Mr Ball has raised more than £200,000 through a ‘Brexit Justice’ crowdfunding campaign to pay for the private prosecution.

The ruling said: “The court is dealing with an application, dated 20th February 2019 and received by this court on the 25th February 2019, for a summons against the proposed defendant, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, for three offences alleging misconduct in a public office.”

It said that although there is no obligation on the court to give written reasons as to why an application for a summons is granted or refused, “this is an unusual and exceptional application with a considerable public interest and it is right that full reasons are provided to the unsuccessful party”. - PA