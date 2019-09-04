Boris Johnson tells MPs his strategy is to ‘get Brexit done’

British prime minister Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons his strategy was is get a deal by the summit on October 17th and “to get Brexit done”.

Referring to Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Johnson added: “What his surrender bill would do is wreck any chance of the talks and we don’t know his strategy at all.

“He’s asking for mobs and Momentum activists to paralyse the traffic in his name.

“What are they supposed to chant? What is the slogan? ‘What do we want? Dither and delay. When do want it? We don’t know’.

“That’s his policy. Can he confirm now that he will allow the people of this country to decide on what he is giving up in their name with a general election on October 15th — or is he frit?”

Mr Johnson has tabled a motion seeking a general election next month after 21 Conservatives joined opposition MPs to defeat his government in a key vote aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday night. The prime minister said the vote to take over the parliamentary timetable on Wednesday to pass a Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit would hand control of the negotiations to the EU.

“It would mean that the EU themselves would be able to decide how long to keep this country in the EU. And since I refuse to go along with that plan, we are going to have to make a choice.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

“I don’t want an election. The public don’t want an election. But if the House votes for this Bill tomorrow, the public will have to choose who goes to Brussels on October 17th to sort this out and take this country forward.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford claimed Mr Johnson was“behaving like a dictator more than a democrat” as he called on him to “finally act to remove the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit.”

Mr Blackford said: “Last night, parliament once again defeated this shambolic Tory government. Today we have seized back control from a prime minister who is behaving like a dictator more than a democrat.

“The prime minister must be stopped. MPs must unite across this House to take no-deal off the table tonight. We will defeat the Government again.

“So, can the prime minister tell us, when we succeed, will he respect the democratic vote of this House, the democratic will of the people we represent and finally act to remove the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I might ask (him) if he will respect the democratic will of the people of the UK, as this House voted to do time and time and time again, and that is implement the result of the referendum.”

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, Mr Johnson needs a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons to call a snap general election.

No majority for no-deal

But Mr Corbyn said on Tuesday night Labour would not vote for an election before the Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit is passed. “There is no consent in this House to leave the European Union without a deal. There is no majority for no deal in the country,” Mr Corbyn said.

“As I have said before: if the prime minister has confidence in his Brexit policy – when he has one he can put forward – he should put it before the people in a public vote. And so, he wants to table a motion for a general election, fine get the Bill through first in order to take no deal off the table.”

A few hours before Tuesday night’s ballot, which passed by 328 votes to 301, the British government lost its working majority when former Conservative minister Phillip Lee crossed the floor to join the Liberal Democrats. All 21 Conservatives who voted against the government will lose the whip and be barred from standing as candidates for the party in the next general election.

The rebels included two former chancellors of the exchequer – Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke – and former ministers Rory Stewart, David Gauke, Dominic Grieve, Greg Clark and Justine Greening. Veteran backbencher Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill, also voted against the government. - PA. Additional reporting Denis Staunton, London Editor.