Boris Johnson secures large Tory majority amid catastrophic Labour defeat

Boris Johnson has won a resounding victory in Britain’s general election, with a BBC projection after most seats declared suggesting the Conservatives would win 362 seats, a majority of 74.

Labour suffered catastrophic losses and with the party projected to win just 199 seats, Jeremy Corbyn announced that he will be stepping down as leader.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her own seat in East Dumbartonshire and her party is on course to win 13 seats, just one more than in 2017.

Ms Swinson was the most high-profile casualty of the night, along with DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds, who lost his North Belfast seat to Sinn Féin’s John Finucane.

Apart from the Conservatives, the Scottish National Party (SNP) were the other clear winners, expected to take 52 of Scotland’s 59 seats. The Conservatives won 45 per cent of the vote, its biggest share in a general election since 1970, with Labour on 33 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 12 per cent.

“It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done,” Mr Johnson said after he was returned as MP for Uxbridge with an increased majority.

British prime minister Boris Johnson speaks at the vote declaration for his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on Friday morning in London. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Mr Corbyn said he would not lead Labour into the next election but that he would stay on during a period of reflection. A number of Labour MPs called on him to leave without delay, blaming his leadership rather than Brexit for the party’s worst performance in decades.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said she felt distraught at the “bitter disappointment” of the result.

“I was thinking back to the words of Neil Kinnock, warning the ordinary, the young, the ill and the old, what would happen to them if Thatcher won. And we need to sound all the same warning tonight, as well as sending a warning to businesses and their employees, our public services and their brilliant staff about what Boris Johnson’s Brexit will mean for them,” she said.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said her party’s success had sent a message to Westminster that Scotland must be allowed to hold a second independence referendum. Such a referendum must be authorise by Westminster as well as the Scottish parliament in Holyrood but Mr Johnson has ruled out approving it.

“I don’t pretend that every single person who voted SNP will necessarily support independence but there has been a strong endorsement in this election of Scotland having a choice over our future, of not having to put up with a Conservative government we didn’t vote for and not having to accept life as national outside the EU,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“There is a new, refreshed mandate for that. I reluctantly accept that Boris Johnson now has a mandate to take Britain out of the EU but he must accept that I have a mandate to offer Scotland the choice of an alternative future. Boris Johnson has no right to take Scotland out of the EU or block the Scottish people choosing their own future.”