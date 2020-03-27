British prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

In a Twitter post on Friday morning the 55-year-old Conservative politician said he had contracted Covid-19. He said he was tested after developing a temperature and a persistent cough.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.

It is not known whether Mr Johnson is staying with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant, following his positive test.

Mr Johnson was pictured outside the prime minister’s residence applauding health workers for their response to the crisis on Thursday evening. He had earlier participated in the prime minister’s question-and-answer session in the House of Commons chamber.

Mr Johnson did not appear at a daily news conference on Thursday, at which the chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, rolled out the latest plan to protect workers who have lost wages because of the lockdown of the country. The UK treasury said Mr Sunak, who joined Mr Johnson in applauding the health workers, was not self-isolating.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak came out of separate entrances on Downing Street and did not come into close contact on Thursday evening, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

It was not immediately clear how many Downing Street staff and senior ministers would now need to isolate given that many have had contact with the prime minister over recent days.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth last saw Mr Johnson on March 11th and is following all appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.

‘Right thing to do’

“I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” Mr Johnson said in a video message on Friday.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

On Thursday 578 people had died in UK after testing positive for coronavirus, with 11,658 confirmed cases of the virus.

The UK toll is the seventh worst in the world after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France and the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Heir

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in good health and is now self-isolating at his residence in Scotland.

In his video, Mr Johnson said the way for the UK to get through the coronavirus crisis was by “applying the measures you have heard so much about” such as social distancing and hand hygiene.

“The more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic and the faster we will bounce back,” he said.

“That’s the way we’re going to win. We’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it together. Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.” - Agencies

