Boris Johnson’s general election bid passes first Commons hurdle

British prime minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a pre-Christmas general election has cleared its first Commons hurdle.

Mr Johnson wants to go to the polls on December 12th — declaring the need for a “new and revitalised” parliament which is able to deliver Brexit.

MPs backed his Early Parliamentary General Election Bill at second reading without a formal vote early on Tuesday evening.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was clear an “overwhelming majority” of parliamentarians were in support of the legislation at second reading. But MPs could seek to amend the Bill as it undergoes further scrutiny in the Commons later on Tuesday.

They may vote to move the election to Monday, December 9th after Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle selected a Labour amendment — which has Liberal Democrat support — seeking to change the date.

But the UK government is understood to be opposed to bringing the proposed polling date forward by three days, and sees the amendment as an attempt to scupper an election. The prime minister’s official spokesman said earlier on Tuesday that a December 9th poll would not be “logistically possible”.

Brexit

It comes as Mr Johnson accused MPs of trying to delay Brexit “forever” in a combative speech after Jeremy Corbyn said Labour would back a general election.

Mr Johnson said a “new and revitalised” parliament was needed to take Britain out of the European Union as he introduced legislation for a poll to take place on December 12th. He took aim at Mr Corbyn’s previous opposition to an election, and claimed Labour was not interested in delivering Brexit.

“All they want to do is procrastinate,” he told the Commons. “They don’t want to deliver Brexit on October 31st, on November 31st (sic), even on January 31st.”

* Sinn Féin do not take up their Westminster seats

He added: “They just want to spin it out forever, until the 12th of never. And when the 12th of never eventually comes around, they’ll devise one of their complicated parliamentary procedures and move a motion for a further delay and a further extension then.”

Mr Johnson said an election was needed because delaying Brexit is “seriously damaging to the national interest”, while a fresh parliament would have a “new mandate to deliver on the will of the people and get Brexit done”.

He has put forward a short Bill which sets aside the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act (FTPA) and enables a general election on December 12th.

Mr Corbyn told his shadow cabinet he would back an early election now that a no-deal Brexit was “off the table”. His announcement came after Mr Johnson formally accepted a Brexit extension, definitively breaking his “do or die” commitment to leave the EU by October 31st.

In a post on Twitter, European Council president Donald Tusk, who is due to succeeded in the role in the coming days, said: “To my British friends, the EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time. I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end. I will keep my fingers crossed for you.”

EU citizens

Mr Corbyn confirmed he would back votes for 16 and 17-year-olds and EU citizens with settled status if amendments seeking to make such changes are selected. Downing Street said votes for EU nationals could cause “administrative chaos” while allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to take part would be “administratively impossible” to deliver.

“There are long-standing conventions that election laws should only be changed after appropriate consultation,” the prime minister’s spokesman said.

“The Electoral Commission warns against changing electoral laws less than six months before an election.”

A Number 10 source later said the government would pull the early election Bill if any amendment to give the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds or EU citizens with settled status passes. The source said any move to extend the franchise would be a bid to “wreck” the plans to hold a December election.

It came after the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party wants the election age reduced to 16 for all elections and for the franchise to be extended to EU nationals living in the UK.

He told MPs: “I expect the Government today to look positively on any amendments that come forward for EU nationals — there is nothing for the Government to fear by extending the franchise.”

Mr Blackford said EU nationals are already on the electoral register as they are allowed to vote in local elections.

The Liberal Democrats are also expected to vote in favour of votes for 16 and 17-year-olds and EU nationals if such an amendment is selected. – PA