Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans derailed as he loses key vote

British prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans have been derailed after he lost the second House of Commons vote on Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) timetable on Tuesday night.

He said his Government would “pause” the planned legislation until he spoke to European Union members states and they reached a decision. He insisted Britain would leave the EU with his deal “one way or another”. Preparations for a no-deal outcome would be accelerated.

Mr Johnson had earlier told parliament that if it delayed his Brexit legislation he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal to leave the EU and push for an election instead.

After he was forced by opponents into asking the EU for a delay that he had vowed he would never seek, Mr Johnson was battling to ram legislation through the House of Commons in an attempt to enact his last-minute Brexit deal.

MPs voted at around 7pm on Tuesday evening for a second reading of the 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). Mr Johnson won that vote by 329 to 299 votes. It was the first time a Brexit deal had secured a majority in the Commons.

MPs then voted on the government’s tight timetable for approving the legislation. That vote was lost by Mr Johnson as MPs voted 322 to 308 to defeat the programme motion. The DUP’s 10 votes proved decisive.

After losing the second vote, Mr Johnson told MPs: “I will speak to EU member states about their intentions.”

“Until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation.”

However, he added: “Let me be clear. Our policy remains that we should not delay, that we should leave the EU on October 31st and that is what I will say to the EU and I will report back to the House.

“And one way or another we will leave the EU with this deal, to which this House has just given its assent. And I thank members across the House for that hard-won agreement.”

Before that, referring to the first vote, he said: “Can I say in response how welcome it is, even joyful that for the first time in this long saga, this House has actually accepted its responsibilities together. Come together and embraced a deal.

“I congratulate honourable members across the House on the scale of our collective achievement because just a few weeks ago hardly anybody believed that we could reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, let alone abolish the backstop, that is indeed what they were saying.

“And certainly nobody thought we could secure the approval of the House for a new deal and we should not overlook the significance of this moment.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted after the votes.

“It’s welcome that the House of Commons voted by a clear majority in favour of legislation needed to enact Withdrawal Agreement. We will now await further developments from London and Brussels about next steps including timetable for the legislation and the need for an extension,” Mr Varadkar said.

Earlier, Mr Johnson had cautioned parliament that if it delayed Brexit again by defeating his timetable then he would pull the legislation and push for an election which he would fight under the slogan of “Get Brexit Done”.

“The bill will have to be pulled,” Mr Johnson said when asked what he would do if parliament defeated him. “We will have to go forward to a general election.”

An election is not scheduled until 2022.

Mr Johnson said the best way to avoid a no-deal Brexit would be to approve his Brexit legislation, adding that the country was tired of the discussion in parliament.

Mr Johnson had said that Saturday’s Commons defeat meant he had to “accelerate our preparations” for a no-deal.

He told the Commons earlier on Tuesday: “Today, Mr Speaker, we have the opportunity to put all that right because if this house backs this legislation, if we ratify this new deal – which I believe is profoundly in the interest of our whole United Kingdom and our European friends – we can get Brexit done and move our country on.

“And we can de-escalate those no-deal preparations immediately and turn them off next week and instead concentrate on the great enterprise of building a new relationship of the closest co-operation and friendship, as I said on Saturday, with our European neighbours.”

Mr Johnson had told MPs that if they passed the Bill it would enable the process of healing over Brexit to begin.

“If we pass this Bill tonight we will have the opportunity to address the priorities not just of our relations with the EU, but the people’s priorities at home,” he said.

“If we do this deal, if we pass this deal and the legislation that enables it, we can turn the page and allow this country and this Parliament to begin to heal and unite.”

Mr Johnson said he believed voting for the Bill would “unleash a great tide of investment” into the country, adding: “By voting for this deal tonight we will deliver a powerful, positive shot in the arm for the UK economy.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said earlier on Tuesday that a failure to pass a timetable for getting legislation in place for Britain’s departure from the EU increases the rise of leaving without an agreement.

“Voting down a programme motion has serious implications. It means legislation can drift on and on . . . Voting down the programme motion risks handing control over the situation to the European Union and therefore making no deal more likely,” he said.

“If the programme motion is passed then we have a clear path to leave the EU with a deal on October 31st. If the programme

motion is not passed, and we cannot guarantee having a deal completed by October 31st, there is no guarantee the EU will

grant an extension.”

European Council president Donald Tusk said he was discussing the request for a Brexit delay with the leaders of the other

27 member states and would make a decision “in the coming days”.

“I have no doubt that we should treat the British request for an extension in all seriousness,” Mr Tusk told lawmakers in the

Strasbourg assembly of the European Union parliament. “A no-deal Brexit will never be our decision”, he said to applause from MEPs.

In a sign of the frustration in Brussels, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Brexit was a waste of time

and energy and that the European Parliament could only approve Johnson’s deal after the British parliament.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told the EU parliament that another delay was on the cards.

French president Emmanuel Macron and Mr Juncker had applied pressure on MPs with hints that Mr Johnson’s deal is the last and that any further delay may not be granted. But Mr Tusk said the latest request for an extension to Article 50 should be treated “in all seriousness” as he consults EU leaders over the requested delay.

“It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British parliament decides, or doesn’t decide,” he said in a speech at the council on Tuesday.

“We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to prime minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision.”

The new Brexit deal must also win backing from the European Parliament but its Brexit co-originator, Guy Verhofstadt, suggested “all problems faced by EU27 nationals in the UK need to be solved” first.

His demands include no citizens being deported from Britain if they miss the deadline for settled status in order to prevent “another Windrush scandal”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier also told the European Parliament that “this is the only possible agreement”, signalling it is the last deal any prime minister can broker.

Failure to get the motion through would open up the prospect that Mr Johnson will be forced to accept another lengthy delay to Britain’s departure – something he has vowed not to do.

The first vote on Tuesday will be on the bill’s “in principle” second reading, while Labour-backed amendment attempts to secure a customs union and a second referendum could follow.

Opposition

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell was insisting they would not be “wrecking” amendments but a bid to “secure a decent way forward we could all support”.

Despite the opposition of the DUP over arrangements for Northern Ireland, ministers believed they had the support of pro-Leave Labour rebels and former Tory MPs now sitting as Independents who would rather leave with Mr Johnson’s deal than no deal at all. - PA/Reuters