Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for Jo Cox comments

British prime minister Boris Johnson has declined to apologise for his language about Jo Cox in the Commons, and told a meeting of Tory MPs he would continue to use the phrase “surrender Bill” to describe legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

As MPs returned to the Commons on Thursday, House of Commons speaker John Bercow pleaded with MPs on all sides to tackle the “toxic” political culture as the fallout continued from the British prime minister’s combative Commons performance on Wednesday.

The speaker said the House “did itself no credit” in the angry exchanges which followed the British prime minister’s statement on Wednesday night.The statement followed parliament resuming on Wednesday after the supreme court ruled Mr Johnson unlawfully suspended it in the run up to Brexit.

In his comments on Thursday, Mr Bercow said: “There was an atmosphere in the chamber worse than any I’ve known in my 22 years in the House.

“On both sides passions were inflamed, angry words uttered, the culture was toxic.”

He told them to “lower the decibel level and to try to treat each other as opponents, not as enemies”.

In the Commons on Thursday, MPs rejected the government’s request for a three-day recess to coincide with the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

A motion asking for the Commons to be in recess on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week was defeated by 306 votes to 289, a majority of 17. A senior Tory source insisted the conference would go ahead anyway, but acknowledged that it may have to be “scaled back” in places if MPs have to remain at Westminster.

Furious response

Mr Johnson provoked a furious response by telling MPs they should honour the memory of murdered parliamentarian Jo Cox by delivering Brexit.

There was uproar in the Commons as the prime minister repeatedly berated MPs, rejected calls to temper his language and said the best way to honour Ms Cox – an ardent Remainer – was to “get Brexit done”.

Downing Street declined to say sorry for his words in the Commons on Wednesday night.

Mr Johnson addressed Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee on Thursday but refused to answer journalists’ questions on whether he would apologise for his language choices as he left the meeting.

I rarely actually tweet, especially about politics - am more of the silent retweeter - but after the chilling scenes in Parliament last night I just don’t think I can stay quiet anymore. There’s a group of young people and children that need to be spoken for. (A thread.) — Ellie Cooper (@ellieelizaa) September 26, 2019

However a senior Conservative said the prime minister had “clarified” his words when he spoke to the backbenchers.

Simon Hoare, Tory chairman of the Northern Ireland select committee, said: “There’s a feeling of the morning after the night before in parliament today.

“I think we looked over a precipice yesterday; didn’t like what we saw; and have pulled back. At least I hope that’s the case.”

But Tory chairman James Cleverly defended the prime minister and said the “deeply uncomfortable” atmosphere in politics was unlikely to be resolved until Brexit was delivered.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that opposition parties preferred to “continue the circular argument around Brexit” rather than put it to bed.

“This can be de-escalated, the tempers can be taken out of this. But in order for that to happen, there needs to be a balance on both sides,” he said.

“At the moment, I don’t feel that opposition parties are genuine about trying to resolve this issue. It seems they would much prefer to continue the circular argument around Brexit rather than work together for a resolution and get it off the agenda.”

‘Humbug’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will convene the latest meeting of opposition leaders in parliament on Thursday to consider their next moves.

Mr Johnson had dismissed as “humbug” Labour MP Paula Sherriff’s claim in the Commons that like Ms Cox, who was killed by a man with far-right sympathies just days before the 2016 Brexit referendum, many MPs faced death threats from people using the same sort of language as the prime minister.

Ms Sherriff told the BBC: “I believe the prime minister is inciting hatred towards MPs.”

Mr Corbyn said the PM’s language “was indistinguishable from the far-right”, while his Liberal Democrat counterpart Jo Swinson said Mr Johnson’s comments were “a disgrace”.

“He heard the pleas of MPs, many of whom who have faced death threats, to moderate his language, and dismissed their concerns with the same callous bluster that has become his trademark,” Ms Swinson said.

Ms Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, said he felt “a bit sick” at the way her name was being used.

“The best way to honour Jo is for all of us [no matter our views] to stand up for what we believe in, passionately and with determination.

“But never to demonise the other side and always hold on to what we have in common,” he tweeted.

Ms Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, told Sky News: “I think the prime minister needs to think very carefully about the language he uses. I think everybody has to think really carefully about the language they use.”

Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson, criticised his behaviour, saying it was “not helpful” to blame parliament for his Brexit difficulties, and claiming that he used the Commons despatch box as a “bully pulpit”.

The UK’s European Commissioner also criticised Boris Johnson, suggesting that his “extreme language” could fuel political violence.

Election question

Despite Mr Johnson’s attacks, opposition parties again made clear they would not agree to an election until they were sure the threat of a no-deal Brexit on October 31st was off the table.

Downing Street said if opposition MPs did not take up the prime minister’s offer to table a no-confidence motion, the government would take it as a mandate to press on with Brexit.

Meanwhile, the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that Britain has yet to provide “legal and operational” proposals that could break the impasse over its departure from the EU.

“We are still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal,” Mr Barnier told reporters on arriving for talks with European politicians on the latest developments on Brexit.

His comments came after Britain submitted its fourth technical paper to the EU this week to detail its proposals on customs arrangements after Brexit. – PA/Reuters/Guardian